Celebrate the Holidays in a 'Snow Globe' Suite in the Middle of NYC

The suite experience will be available from Dec. 21, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022.

From the holiday lights and intricate window displays along Fifth Avenue to the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, few places around the U.S. are as festive as New York City in the wintertime. Taking notes from the city it calls home, the Conrad New York Midtown has transformed its Atrium Suite into a snow globe and is encouraging guests to cuddle up inside and sip on Veuve Clicquot to celebrate the season.

The Atrium Suite is already a highly sought-after accommodation, thanks to its glass-domed living room that lets in plenty of natural light and offers 180-degree panoramic views of the Big Apple. The Winter Suite experience takes this already sweet deal to the next level.

Available for booking Dec. 21, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022, the Winter Suite is like stepping into a cozy cabin, complete with faux sheepskin and cowhide rugs, a decorative fireplace, Adirondack chairs, and more. Veuve Clicquot adornments will add a pop of bright yellow to the winter-themed, chalet-style suite, while a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label is the perfect welcome amenity. All guests have to do is slip into their plush robes and matching slippers and enjoy the view from their NYC snow globe.

With such a cozy setting and unbeatable views, guests might have a hard time peeling themselves away, even for a food break. Luckily, Conrad New York Midtown has crafted a special in-room menu just for the new Winter Suite, featuring Veuve Clicquot mimosas and a French-inspired dinner paired with even more Champagne.

Rates for a stay in this winter wonderland suite start at $3,000 per night, not including the in-room dining experience.

For more information about Conrad New York Midtown, an all-suite property just steps away from NYC staples like Central Park and Times Square, click here.