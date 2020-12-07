These Are the Queen’s Royal Christmas Decorations at Windsor Castle

Even for the royal family Christmas looks different this year, but that doesn't mean the decorations do.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, may not be celebrating the holidays at their beloved Sandringham estate, but that doesn’t mean the royals are forgoing Christmas cheer altogether.

In early December, the palace announced the Queen and Prince Philip would be spending the holiday season at Windsor, where they have been quarantining together for some time.

Image zoom Credit: Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2020

“They are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year, but they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year," a source shared with People.

Though they are forgoing some traditions, others are still thriving, including decking the halls of Windsor Castle to the millionth degree.

Though Windsor is decorated for the holidays every year, it seems as though the staff has added in a little extra twinkle knowing the couple will be here to experience it all season. As Town & Country noted, the pièce de résistance is the castle’s gorgeous Christmas tree — a 20-foot Norway spruce that was sourced right from Windsor Great Park. According to the Royal Collection Trust, “It is thought that Christmas trees have been sourced from the Great Park for Windsor Castle since the reign of Queen Victoria.”

The tree is now located in the middle of St. George's Hall, which happens to also be the largest room in the castle. Town & Country reported, the tree is now decorated with 3,000 lights and hundreds of ornaments.

Image zoom Credit: Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2020

But, there is so much more to see than just the tree. The entire castle has been transformed for the season, including garland on every fireplace, and small Christmas trees lining the walls of the Queen’s Gallery.

Image zoom Credit: Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2020

If you happen to be near Windsor this holiday season you can see all the decorations for yourself as part of the castle tour. For everyone else, on Monday, Dec. 14, the Royal Trust Collection is streaming “A Royal Christmas,” a free digital event that explores “the history of royal festive celebrations live from the beautifully decorated Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.”