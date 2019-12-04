Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens Has the Best Christmas Lights in All of Europe (Video)

Sure, the Christmas spirit can be felt just about anywhere, but if you’re looking to really bathe in the glory of the holiday season it’s time to head to Tivoli Gardens.

The stunning garden located in Copenhagen is celebrating its 26th annual holiday festival known as Christmas in Tivoli. It’s impossible not to feel a little Christmas magic inside as the park is filled with thousands of twinkling lights, over-the-top decorations at every turn, and a Christmas tree adorned with real Swarovski crystals.

Image zoom Getty Images

According to Visit Copenhagen, the garden will be filled with more than 70,000 Christmas baubles and more than 1,000 Christmas threes will be covered in lights.

All this holiday joy will certainly make visitors hungry. Luckily, the garden also invited local vendors to fill the space with food stalls as well. And, for those looking to shop a bit during their visit, the garden will be hosting some 60 stalls where artisans will sell their goods, decorations, snacks, and more.

Image zoom Getty Images

For a bit more of a hands-on experience, guests can head inside the Honey Cake Castle. There, they will find a few of Santa’s elves busily working away on baking a few honey cakes and other Christmas treats. And, guests can even decorate their own sweets inside the castle too.

Image zoom Getty Images

Each night of the festive season the Tivoli Lake will be transformed into what the garden calls a “universe of sound, light, fire, smoke and lots of surprising effects.” Whatever that means, it will be set to the music of Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker.”

Image zoom Getty Images

Lastly, but most importantly, there will be one VIP present each and every day of the holiday celebration: Santa. Indeed, the big man himself will be on hand to take a few Christmas wishes. So, make sure to stop in to ensure you get on his nice list. And maybe bring him a honey cake just in case.