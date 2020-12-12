This Map Shows Every State’s Favorite Holiday Treat

One of the best things about the holidays has to be the treats.

Cookies, candies, and various baked goods are all good reasons to get into the holiday spirit. While some swear by a classic cookie, others are more inclined to treat themselves with a rich cake. Honestly, you can’t go wrong when it comes to a holiday dessert. Well, almost.

And just like with many other types of food in the U.S., people’s favorites vary from state to state.

Zippia, a career builder website, used Google search data to create a map of people’s favorite holiday treats. Perhaps unsurprisingly, cheesecake was a big favorite all over the country, with New York (of course), Nevada, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio, Michigan, and Connecticut all opting for this rich and creamy dessert. Pennsylvania is apparently a fan of gingerbread cheesecake in particular and Hawaii loves Oreo cheesecake.

Across the board, mint and peppermint flavors seemed to win people’s hearts during the holidays, from peppermint bark in Oregon to Andes mints in Wisconsin.

Swee holiday drinks like hot chocolate and eggnog were favorites in Arizona and Wyoming, respectively. Gingerbread men, Christmas trifles, sugar cookies, candy canes, and chocolate chip cookies all make an appearance in different states. Missouri was the only state to specify “vegan” Christmas cookies.

Different types of candy are also big winners in certain states. Washington shows Skittles as it’s favorite treat, while Alaska preferes M&Ms, Utah likes Jolly Ranchers, and Nebraska is a fan of York Peppermint Patties.

One thing that seems inexplicable, however, seems to come from the Carolinas. According to Zippia, North and South Carolina both show fruitcake as their favorite holiday treat, which begs the question: Is fruitcake actually good in the Carolinas?

Take a look at the map on Zippia to see which treat reigns supreme in your state.