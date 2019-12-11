You Can Meet Santa's Reindeer on This Farm in Washington (Video)

We know there’s Dasher, and Dancer, and Prancer, and Vixen... but wouldn’t you love to see Santa’s reindeer team in person?

Thanks to the many animal experiences that are now available on Airbnb, people can get into the spirit of Christmas by visiting Santa’s Reindeer Herd on a farm in western Washington.

The farm, Santa’s Reindeer Company in Eatonville, is a small, family-owned business in Washington that says they still “believe” in the “magic of Christmas,” according to the Airbnb listing. It is located on the way to Mt. Rainier National Park, near the Longmire Entrance. The farm is dedicated to educating the public about their animals, which includes three mature reindeer and two baby reindeer, Willow and Jingle Bell.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

Of course, these reindeer don’t fly. It should also be noted that, while they have festive names, they are not literally named after Santa’s team in the famous Christmas carol.

The Real Santa’s Reindeer Encounter Farm Tour lets visitors meet and interact with real, live reindeer at Santa's Reindeer Company. In addition to the farm tour, guests are free to roam the grounds and will be able to walk beside, lead, and even feed some of the reindeer that live there. Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras or camcorders to capture the “magic.”

Since this is also an outdoor experience, and western Washington can get quite cold, guests will also be treated to a warm beverage like cider or hot cocoa while they’re on the farm.

Image zoom Courtesy of Airbnb

In addition to reindeer, the farm is also home to two miniature donkeys, horses, dogs, ducks, chickens, and apparently a “friendly” rooster.

The Christmas reindeer experience is only $17 per person and booking is only available on weekends. A few dates are still available for December. The farm also offers this experience during the spring and early summer. The listing currently has five stars and dozens of reviews from happy, reindeer-loving visitors.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Airbnb listing.