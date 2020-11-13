Santa Is Taking Zoom Meetings With Kids on the Nice List This Christmas

Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus, signing into Zoom.

Chatbooks, a photo book printing company, is making the season a little merrier for kids by offering virtual chats with Santa Claus.

Between Nov. 27 and 28, kids who are missing their mall Santa experience will be able to tell St. Nick everything they want for Christmas over Zoom. Sure, it’s not the same thing as meeting Santa “in person,” but it’s probably the closest anyone can get to it in 2020.

With the ongoing pandemic, parents are looking for ways to give their kids the traditional holiday experience. Other companies have been offering similar experiences to allow kids to converse with their favorite holiday mascot. In fact, a lot of holiday activities have been moving online, including things you might not expect, like virtual tours of famous European holiday markets, for a start.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Chatbooks

Even Macy’s is moving Santa online with a virtual experience that includes walks through Santa’s village and workshop with interactive games, ending with a chance to “meet” the man himself.

Chatbooks’ experience will include a 10-minute Zoom chat with Kris Kringle, where kids can discuss all things Christmas related including whether they’re on the “nice list” or what they’re wishing for on Christmas day. Parents can choose one of three Santas that will be available to chat and book them through an online form. At the end of the chat, you’ll also get a photo to remember the occasion. The best part? It’s free.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Chatbooks

The free photo also comes with a code for your next Chatbooks purchase, so feel free to use this as an opportunity to create holiday cards or just a personal photo album.

Online reservations will begin on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. PT. For more information or to make your booking, visit the Chatbooks website.