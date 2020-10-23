NYC's Winter Village in Bryant Park Is Officially Opening on Oct. 30

Since the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, it can be assumed that a lot of our favorite winter activities will largely be absent this year.

That is, except for the Bryant Park Winter Village.

New York City’s Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park announced that it will be opening again this year for its 19th year, starting on Oct. 30, 2020 and running through March 7, 2021.

While visitors can expect the same bespoke holiday shops, delicious food, and winter activities as they have always enjoyed, the Winter Village will also be taking into account new rules regarding public safety in the wake of the pandemic.

Image zoom © Angelito Jusay Photography

For instance, this year visitors will be required to wear face coverings and high-touch surfaces will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. But a lot of everyone’s favorite activities will still be available.

At The Rink, the city’s only free-admission skating rink, activities will now be held entirely outdoors. In addition to masks, visitors will need to make reservations and skate rentals in advance, online. Fewer skaters will also be allowed on the rink at one time. High-touch surfaces and rental equipment will be full sanitized throughout the day. Online reservations are not yet available, but will be online at the end of October.

The Lodge Deck will also be a place where visitors can enjoy a cocktail and food while watching the skaters over the rink. The Lodge will be outside as well.

Of course, one of the best things about the Winter Village is perusing the holiday shops. While it is usually a very crowded area, this year the village layout will be reconfigured to create more spacious walkways to avoid congestion, in addition to sanitization and face mask requirements.

Bank of America is also offering a “Small Business Spotlight” for four BIPOC-owned small businesses with annual revenue of $1 million or less, where they will be able to showcase their products in a rent-free booth as part of this season’s Holiday Shops.

Online reservations, as well as more information on dining options and seasonal offerings will be available in the coming weeks on the Bryant Park website.