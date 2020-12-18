This 'Cheer Map' Will Show You the Most Festive Houses in Your Area

Nextdoor and Hallmark are teaming up to ensure you’re well informed on where to go for a holiday light show in your own neighborhood all season long with the return of the Cheer Map.

“Nextdoor’s annual Cheer Map is back to help your neighborhood shine even brighter this season,” the website explained in a blog post. “With so many people staying local this year, it is more important now than ever to bring a little extra cheer to the neighborhood. Nextdoor and Hallmark Channel are thrilled to join forces to spark joy and light up neighborhoods everywhere.”

The map is super simple to use. All you need to do is sign in (or sign up) to your Nextdoor account. Next, click the neighborhood map in the upper right corner. A pop-up will appear asking if you plan to decorate your home this year. If yes, and you want to add your home, click “yes” to add your address. If you don't plan on it, or you don’t want to add your home, simply click "no." Then, navigate through the map and see where all the holiday decorations are in your own neighborhood.

Members can include descriptions of the displays or even a photo of the decor for those who want a sneak peek. And really, this year’s map may be especially full. As Nextdoor noted, its own poll of more than 120,000 users across the country found that 70% of respondents put up their holiday decorations in November, while 22% had them up before thanksgiving.

And, as many news organizations pointed out, people are simply desperate for some cheer to help offset this incredibly difficult year.

“Anything that we can add into this world right now that builds positive emotional states, that sort of feeds positive beliefs — those kinds of things are known to help build resilience,” Kristen Carpenter, chief psychologist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told the Washington Post. “We all need that right now. And as simple, or perhaps silly, as something like holiday lights going up earlier or going up in bigger form this year — it does help to create positive emotional states in people.”