This Cayman Islands Hotel Has a Life-sized Gingerbread House Bar Complete With Christmas-themed Cocktails (Video)

For those who dream of celebrating Christmas in a beach paradise, without losing the snowy spirit of the holidays, this Cayman Islands hotel will turn your reverie into a reality.

Image zoom Courtesy of the Kimpton Seafire Hotel

At the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, guests are greeted with a life-size gingerbread house in the lobby, which, regardless of the constant sunshine outside, leads you to think you're stepping inside a North Pole residence.

Decked out in over-the-top Christmas decorations — and complete with a faux fireplace — the welcoming space is actually made out of spiced cookie dough, and includes a bar where bartenders serve holiday-themed cocktails, s'mores, and fun treats for little ones.

The merry beverages include a Rum and Crumble (cookie-infused rum and cream), Santa's Cider (brandy, Amaro Montenegro, rosemary, lemon, and hard cider), and Winter Sangria (red wine infused with allspice, cloves, cinnamon, oranges, strawberries, pineapples, and mint).

Image zoom Courtesy of the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa

What's more? The house features a mailbox from which hotel guests can mail letters to loved ones. Postcards are provided for sending holiday greetings to relatives anywhere in the world, or friends and family stuck at home in the cold weather. The front desk staff will even take care of the postage and send them off.

The bar and massive Christmas installation will be available in the lobby of the Kimpston Seafire — an American Express Travel Fine Hotels & Resorts property — until January 4.

Other holiday festivities include a Christmas Eve feast hosted on the property's beach deck, a New Year's Eve "Midnight Brunch on the Beach," and a daytime brunch on New Year's Day.

Guests are also encouraged to donate to Cayman Islands foundation Feed Our Future, a non-profit organization that aims to solve child hunger.