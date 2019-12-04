Millions of Lights Make Christmas at These Royal Gardens a Magical Winter Wonderland (Video)

Returning for its seventh year, Christmas at the Kew promises to be the most spectacular, dazzling, and joy-filled event of the entire holiday season.

Image zoom Jeff Eden/Courtesy of Kew Gardens

Located at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew Richmond, about an hour outside of London, travelers will find one of the world’s premier Christmas light shows.

Image zoom Jeff Eden/Courtesy of Kew Gardens

Image zoom Jeff Eden/Courtesy of Kew Gardens

This year, guests will be delighted by a magical trail illuminated by a million twinkling lights, as well as a number of multi-media art installations built by artists from around the world.

On the trail, guests will come upon an exhibit known as Bifröst from French creative studio Pitaya. The installation includes a magnificent welcome tunnel of 20 light arcades for people to explore.

As guests continue their journey they’ll also come upon the installation, Laser Projections, which forms a kaleidoscopic show using the recently restored Temperate House, the largest surviving Victorian glasshouse in the world, as its canvas.

Image zoom Ines Stuart Davidson/Courtesy of Kew Gardens

Guests can also explore Waterfalls, four spiraling columns of light cascading from the Treetop Walkway in the canopy above, Vines, a 30-meter-long promenade of LED vine, the Choir of 5 Holly Bushes, who will sing Christmas favorites behind Kew’s Palm House, the Cathedral of Light, the famous pealight-lit tunnel of lights, perfect for that Instagram shot you’ve been dreaming of, and much more.

Image zoom Jeff Eden/Courtesy of Kew Gardens

Beyond seeing the lights visitors can also pay a visit to Santa and his helpers on the Temperate House steps, and grab a snack at the recently opened Pavilion Bar and Grill. Those of age can also visit Frexinet to grab a class of Cava, Prosecco, or Sparkling Rosé.

“Christmas at Kew is now a firm favorite in the winter calendar, and this year we’re bringing even more excitement with a brand new route through Kew Gardens’ UNESCO world heritage landscape,” Sandra Botterell, Director of Marketing and Commercial Enterprise at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew said in a statement. “Now in its seventh year, Christmas at Kew continues to delight visitors with new and talented artists, and a truly festive atmosphere. I personally cannot wait to experience the Treetop Walkway lighting up Kew’s arboretum with what promises to be a spectacular display.”

The event runs Wednesdays through Sundays from now through Jan. 5, 2020. However, it should be noted that tickets are now sold out, but you can sign up for the garden’s newsletter just in case extra tickets are released.