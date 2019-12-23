A White Christmas Will Be Unlikely This Year But Travel Chaos Is Underway (Video)

While most Americans may only be dreaming of a White Christmas this year, only some around the country may wake up to a fresh coat of powder. But a majority of holiday revelers may have logistic issues in getting to their final destination.

Snow is predicted in the mountains of the interior Southwest in the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada. “In the Upper Midwest, the Dakotas, Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, northern Michigan, and northern and central New England will have a white Christmas," AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers said. "There’s more snow in the Upper Midwest this year than there was last year.”

However, in the Midwest, cities like Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland could see their build-up of snow melt away over the next few days as temperatures warm up this week. Only cities that already have significant snowfall in the Northeast are expected to wake up on the 25th to a white Christmas as temperatures will be above average ranging from the 40s to the 60s.

Elsewhere in the country, travelers are combating more significant and detrimental weather conditions as they try to get home for the holidays.

Ft. Lauderdale International Airport shut down on Sunday after flash flooding in south Florida, local NBC affiliate, WPTV reported. The flood conditions are also making their way to the Carolinas. The airport reopened Monday morning but flights were operating with significant delays. More flash flooding in Washington state triggered a mudslide that temporarily shut down Amtrak service between Seattle and Portland, according to local station K5 News.

And heavy fog and icy roads in Virginia caused a 69-car pile-up on the highway on Sunday morning. About 50 people were hospitalized, some with serious injuries, CNN reported.

Travelers who are driving this week should prepare for the worst traffic delays on December 26 and 27.

A record 115.8 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday season — from December 21 through January 1.

Fortunately, passengers stressed out with the fatigue of holiday travel were treated to a surprise at United’s hub airports in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Newark and Washington D.C. Over the weekend, therapy dogs at the airports helped travelers de-stress before passing through security.

Travelers should plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure this week to compensate for extra-long security lines. If inclement weather is expected, enable travel notifications from your airline.