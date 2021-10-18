These Hallmark Christmas Suites Will Make You Feel Like You're in a Romantic Holiday Movie

Hallmark Channel holiday movies during its "Countdown to Christmas" have long been one of the coziest holiday traditions while sitting on your own couch at home. But now you can immerse yourself into movies' festive worlds with a trio of Club Wyndham resort suites that have been created by the set design teams behind the actual films.

A suite bedroom at Club Wyndham Nashville Credit: Courtesy of Club Wyndham Nashville

The ultimate Christmas suites each have a different theme, based on their locations. At the Club Wyndham Nashville, it's all about rocking out to a country Christmas, whether it's singing on the in-room karaoke machine, listening to holiday music on the record player, or catching a show at the Grand Ole Opry nearby. Over at the Club Wyndham Resort at Avon, close to Vail, Colorado, the snowy fun outside on the ski slopes continues inside with the projected snowflakes accompanied by in-room s'mores and the most magical Christmas tree. And for a city Christmas, the Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City is in easy distance to the Rockefeller Christmas Tree and Bryant Park's Bank of America Winter Village ice skating, before returning back to the suite to write letters to Santa to put in the room's mailbox.

Hot cocoa bar in a Club Wyndham Midtown 45 suite Credit: Courtesy of Club Wyndham Midtown 45

Each of the suites can fit up to four guests and has a fully equipped kitchen for cookie making, as well as separate living and dining areas that are all dressed to the holiday nines, with an ornament craft station, hot cocoa station, gingerbread house kit, and Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection, ready to view with popcorn and candy.

A suite living room at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 Credit: Courtesy of Club Wyndham Midtown 45

The holiday cheer follows guests home with a gift basket that comes with a Hallmark Keepsake ornament, Hallmark Channel wine, Hallmark Channel Monopoly game, and Hallmark holiday cards, among other goodies.

"Hallmark Channel is synonymous with Christmas magic, and these Countdown to Christmas suites by Club Wyndham bring these beloved movies — and their traditions — to life for fans," Club Wyndham's senior vice president and chief holiday cheer officer Annie Roberts, who curates a "Holiday Experience Checklist" at each location, told Travel + Leisure in a statement.

The bathroom in a Club Wyndham Avon suite Credit: Courtesy of Club Wyndham Avon

Holly Robinson Peete, a regular Hallmark Channel movie star who is in the upcoming "The Christmas Bond" — the network's first holiday film featuring a character with autism — told the Today show the suites are "basically like walking onto the set of one of my Christmas movies."

Reservations for the three suites start at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 1, 2021, for two- and three-night stays from Nov. 1 through Jan. 1, starting at $295 per night. More details — including 360-degree tours — are available at this link. On select dates, the bookings will only be available to Club Wyndham members.