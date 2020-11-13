Airbnb Is Bringing Santa to You — Virtually — With Holiday Experiences From All Around the World

Santa Claus is coming to…your computer.

This holiday season, Airbnb has partnered with The Big Man himself for a series of online experiences, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, allowing kids (and adults who want to feel like kids) to experience the magic of the holiday season right from home.

Greet Santa as he makes his way all around the world, by virtually visiting him in Lapland, Finland (which also happens to have a livestream of Santa Claus’ Village), reading stories with Kris Kringle in Los Angeles, and even speaking to him in sign language in Athens, Georgia.

Mrs. Claus more your speed? Share your Christmas list with her from the North Pole — or, in this case, Maryland — before enjoying some festive caroling.

In addition to the classic meet-and-greets, Airbnb is partnering with Santa Visits USA for virtual parties, including a holiday-themed pajama party and a Murder Mystery show with Mrs. Claus.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

“Airbnb will be providing additional support to Santa Claus entertainers who are interested in becoming Online Experience hosts, helping them to make a seamless transition to virtual visits,” the company said in a statement.

Beyond just the man in the red suit, Airbnb offers a host of holiday-themed classes to help people throw intimate dinner parties, sing festive songs with a Broadway star, and even learn how to saber a bottle of Champagne to celebrate in style.

The coronavirus pandemic may have changed the way people experience the holidays this year, but Airbnb isn’t alone in bringing iconic experiences online. Macy’s is changing it’s annual Santaland experience from an in-store event to a virtual one, and one company is looking to hire Santas for virtual visits with kids in the U.S. and Canada.

If you’re still looking for a little in-person cheer, join a Christmas wine train in Texas or shop for gifts at the holiday market in Bryant Park in New York City before walking over to marvel at the 75-foot-tall Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Center.