Glow Nashville Is the Most Magical Way to Celebrate Christmas in Music City — and It’s All for a Good Cause

Image zoom Courtesy of GLOW Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee is about to get a whole lot brighter this holiday season.

GLOW, the city’s brightest Christmas experience, is officially on at the First Tennessee Park. The event is ready to dazzle visitors with millions of twinkling lights and photo-ready moments they never expected.

Image zoom Courtesy of GLOW Nashville

Image zoom Courtesy of GLOW Nashville

“We have packed millions of holiday lights into this beautiful ballpark, just minutes away from downtown Nashville,” Chris Stacey, Founder and CEO of GLOW said in a statement. “The sheer size and scale of our custom light sculptures have never been seen before in Nashville.”

At the event guests are welcome to wander through glorious displays featuring millions of lights shimmering on hundreds of custom holiday sculptures. Guests can also pay a visit to Santa’s workshop and check out a behind-the-scenes look at all the toy making. Mrs. Claus will also be on hand for both storytime and for photos with everyone on the “nice” list.

Image zoom Courtesy of GLOW Nashville

Guests can also take to the ice at the Frozen Fortress Skating Rink, or race down the Reindeer Run Tube Park, featuring a 32-foot-tall, 170-foot-long run.

Once guests work up an appetite they can head to the Mistletoe Cafe and warm up with a hot chocolate, then walk through the Winterfest Market, home to more than 25 local craft vendors all selling their goods.

Image zoom Courtesy of GLOW Nashville

While all this is well and good, the true star of this Christmas show is GLOW’s magnificent Christmas Tree. In recognition of the 40th anniversary of The Salvation Army Angel Tree and its ties to Nashville, GLOW erected the world’s tallest digital angel tree. At the event, visitors can digitally adopt angels that sit upon the 100-foot-tree. They may also donate directly to The Salvation Army's at any of the on-site kiosks.

Image zoom Courtesy of GLOW Nashville

Image zoom Courtesy of GLOW Nashville

The event is open now through Dec. 31 from 5-10 pm each night. For tickets check out GLOW’s website now.