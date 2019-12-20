The Internet Is Losing It Over This Hack for Wrapping Gifts With Paper That's Too Small

Image zoom Westend61/Getty Images

Everyone's been there – you cut off what you think is roughly the right amount of paper when wrapping a present, but then you discover the two edges annoyingly don't quite meet up in the middle.

At this point, you're usually faced with one or two options — do you put the wrong-sized paper aside for a slightly smaller gift? Or, do you slice another strip to bridge the gap and attempt to disguise your measuring mishap with yards of pretty ribbon?

Apparently there was hidden choice number three sitting in plain sight all along.

A viral video hack sweeping social media, created by Blossom Hacks, shows what to do if you've fallen short while wrapping a rectangular object. Simply turn the present diagonally and pull each of the opposite corners into the middle to secure.

That's it.

Blossom Hack's gift wrap clip was first posted to Twitter over the weekend and has been gaining momentum ever since, with people exclaiming awe and wonder at this hack that's been missing from our collective lives.

Twitter user Chuck B@chUckbUte was one of the first to share the video in a post that now has 15.2 million views. He said: "You've got to be kidding me. After all these years...".

You've got to be kidding me. After all these years... pic.twitter.com/dhNgjCVzeG — Chuck B (@chUckbUte) December 15, 2019

His tweet was then further shared after British bookstore company Waterstones posted the video, telling its followers that "this is a public service announcement."

Even Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon had something to say about it and reacted with: "WHAT??!! I never knew this is how you wrap a book!"

WHAT??!! I never knew this is how you wrap a book! 🤯 https://t.co/q6Km4uPa3f — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 16, 2019

However, Empire film journalist Helen O'Hara added a voice of rationality to the internet melting down over gift wrap.

She said: "Look, everyone retweeting this, it works with this particular ratio of paper to package but it won't always work. Turning something diagonally is not magically going to make your paper bigger. Sometimes you just need more paper."

Look, everyone retweeting this, it works with this particular ratio of paper to package but it won't always work. Turning something diagonally is not magically going to make your paper bigger. Sometimes you just need more paper. https://t.co/xUcrgeQJJI — Helen O’Hara (@HelenLOHara) December 16, 2019

This hack might not always work, but it'll definitely be stored in everyone's wrapping arsenal this holiday season and beyond.