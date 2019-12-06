This French Christmas Market Might Be the Most Festive Spot in NYC This Year — and That's Not the Champagne Talking

Image zoom Adrian Hancu/Getty Images

Holiday markets in Europe are famous throughout the world for having the best confections, gifts, and handmade items, and the markets in the French region of Alsace are among the best of the best.

Stateside, Americans may not quite understand the level of Christmas magic they can find in places like Strasbourg, Colmar, and Mulhouse. But all of that is about to change, at least for New Yorkers.

The area around Bowling Green Park in New York City has been transformed into a traditional French Christmas market for the holiday season. There are 30 traditional wooden chalets that will be selling all kinds of unique goods from the Alsace region of France.

Image zoom Abigail Williams

Some of the amazing items that will be available include chocolates from Stoffel Chocolaterie, gingerbread from Mireille Oster, books from Id Edition, and Siegfried-Burger pottery, plus more candy, pastries, books, handmade gifts, and beautiful ornaments. And, of course, the whole place will be decked out in string lights. A special Christmas tree will grace the middle of the market.

In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy hearty winter snacks like hot soups and roasted chestnuts, and drink mulled wine, French champagne, and cremant. Besides shopping and eating, visitors will also get a chance to visit Santa’s house for a photo with a traditional Father Christmas, participate in fun activities (including some crafted just for kids), ride a Christmas train, and listen to carols sung by a choir.

The Christmas market will be open to the public at Bowling Green Park from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day between Dec. 6 and Dec. 22.

To find out more about the boutiques, food, and activities, go to the Visit Alsace tourism website.