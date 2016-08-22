Why Go: When temperatures drop, there’s little more inviting than white-sand beaches, turquoise water, and hidden cays to explore.

What the Kids Will Love: Besides days spent making sand castles and splashing in warm waters, little ones will be enthralled by the spooky interactive show Pirates of Nassau, which also provides something of a history lesson about the era of the famous pirate Blackbeard.

Where to Stay: Melia Nassau Beach is an all-inclusive resort with activities for all ages, including straw weaving, billiards, and water sports.