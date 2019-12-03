Ice Bumper Cars Are Even More Fun Than Ice Skating — Here's Where to Hit the Rink This Winter (Video)

There’s more than one way to have fun on the ice this year.

The Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park is one of the best things to do in wintertime in New York City. Not only is this home to one of the city’s top holiday markets, but it also has a number of incredible things to do for any member of the family, including a rink-side bar and food hall, an observation deck, and, of course, an ice skating rink.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Of course, The Rink isn’t just for skaters. For the second year in a row, the Winter Village is bringing back the popular ice bumper cars for Frost Fest, coming in January 2020, according to the Bryant Park website.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Related: NYC Winter Outing Means 2-for-1 Broadway Tickets, Restaurant Week, and Massive Savings at Famous Attractions — and It’s Coming This January

Frost Fest is an annual, 10-day celebration with live entertainment, food, and fun winter activities. Last year, visitors were able to bump and slide in ice bumper cars on The Rink. The activity was so popular that it was actually extended through February due to popular demand, according to the official Bryant Park Facebook page.

Extended! Bumper Cars on Ice, presented by Bank of America, have been extended through February 24 due to popular... Posted by Bryant Park on Thursday, January 31, 2019

Between Jan. 17 and Feb. 28, guests will be able to bump along the ice. As with all thrill rides, there are a few rules to consider before making your reservation. All riders must be over seven years old, over 42 inches tall, and under 300 pounds, according to the Bryant Park website. Cars are restricted to just one rider (so kids cannot sit in parents laps while riding, for safety reasons).

Image zoom Courtesy of Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Anyone who wishes to ride must take note and abide by all of the rules in order to have a safe and fun ride. Rules are listed on the Bryant Park website.

Booking is available online up until the morning of your desired date, depending on availability. It should be noted that the bumper cars were very popular last year and sold out quickly. On-site reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticket prices will be $15 for 15-minute intervals. Reservations will go live in early January. To stay updated, visit the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park website.