Sit in Kevin McCallister's 'Home Alone' House or Take a Load Off in the 'Christmas Story' Living Room at This NYC Hotel Pop-up Bar (Video)

Merry Christmas ya filthy animals.

That’s the spirit one New York City hotel is channeling as it transforms its lobby and bar into an elaborate homage to classic Christmas movies — “Home Alone,” of course included.

Image zoom Courtesy of Arthouse Hotel

The Arthouse Hotel New York City on the Upper West Side has been transformed for its “Arthouse Holiday Movie Revival” pop-up bar, which is open through Jan. 5, inviting guests to relive their favorite films for the holiday season.

Image zoom Courtesy of Arthouse Hotel

“We all have that go-to movie for the holidays,” Barbara Christophe, the hotel’s general manager, said in a statement. “It’s the one that we can watch non-stop or quote over-and-over again and still get a sense of cheer and warmth. We wanted to bring that feeling and energy to life this holiday season, allowing travelers and locals alike to step inside their favorite holiday movie moment.”

Appealing to 90s kids everywhere, the hotel has recreated Kevin McCallister’s “Home Alone” house, complete with cutouts of “The Wet Bandits,” Harry and Marv, peeking in from the window.

Fans of “Elf” will spread Christmas cheer, singing loud for all to hear, when they hang out underneath Buddy’s famous white paper cutouts.

Image zoom Courtesy of Arthouse Hotel

Image zoom Courtesy of Arthouse Hotel

Or you can step back in time — to the 80s, that is — when you take a seat in a replica living room from “A Christmas Story.” The hotel has outfitted the room with a 1980’s fireplace and radio, the Parker family’s blue couch (with lace details), and a box marked “fragile” for the iconic leg lamp bowling trophy -- you can even pour fragilé punch directly from the leg (with gin, Rockey's Milk Punch, cranberry cordial and bitters).

Image zoom Courtesy of Arthouse Hotel

Feel free to relax next to the burnt Christmas tree from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” as you sip Clark Griswold’s holiday Eggnog. Or try a festive cocktail from a can, like Spruce Tree Martini (with Spruce infused Gin and extra secco vermouth) or a Cold Fashioned (with Sagamore Rye, Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and orange bitters).

Image zoom Courtesy of Arthouse Hotel

This is the hotel’s fourth annual holiday pop-up bar, which in the past has included a Shakespeare-inspired Midwinter Night’s Dream (hello snowglobe cocktails) and a Willy Wonka-inspired Holiday Cocktail Factory, featuring drinks served in gumball machines and a bubble-room.