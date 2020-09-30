Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

The “most wonderful time of the year” is quickly approaching, and even though holiday celebrations might look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can still find the festive spirit in destinations across the United States. The best Christmas vacations offer cheerful decorations and festive events that capture the holiday spirit, all set against the backdrop of a beautiful destination. And with ideal holiday destinations located across the country, you’re never further than a road trip from a perfect December vacation.

Wondering where you can actually travel for Christmas in 2020? From sunny shores to winter wonderland ski resorts, these are the best places to spend Christmas this year. While some destinations and hotels have released their holiday plans, these are subject to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so be sure to check before planning your trip.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Take advantage of perfect skiing and delightful holiday events at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort this December. During the Holiday Roundup from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, guests can see Wyoming’s indigenous osprey, say hello to avalanche dogs, and even ski with Santa during daily, family-friendly events. There are several stunning slopeside lodges to choose from, including the luxurious Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa and the ski-in/ski-out Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole. And while there’s plenty to do at the resort, Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park are nearby for any visitors who want to see these breathtaking spots at their wintery best.

New York, New York

There’s truly nothing like Christmas in New York City. Seeing the city decorated with twinkling lights and impressive trees as you shop for last-minute gifts or sip hot cocoa is really an experience everyone should have at least once in their life. The holiday season might look different this year due to the pandemic, with classic events like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled for 2020, but you can still enjoy the festive ambience, do some holiday shopping, and even visit a museum or two. For the ultimate holiday experience, stay at a hotel offering a Christmas package — The Refinery provides a holiday package complete with an in-room tree, seasonal food and beverages, and the option to add a gingerbread house decorating kit.

Beaver Creek, Colorado

Hit the slopes and enjoy the ultimate winter wonderland experience at Beaver Creek in Colorado. With holiday events running from Dec. 19 to Jan. 1, the season offers festive activities the whole family will enjoy. Beaver Creek opens for the winter season on Nov. 25 with new health and safety procedures, including mandatory face coverings, physical distancing on chairlifts and gondolas, and more. Stay just 26 feet away from the closest chairlift at The Osprey at Beaver Creek, A RockResort, which offers luxurious accommodations and an outdoor heated pool, or book one of just 60 rooms at The Pines Lodge, A RockResort, which boasts incredible views and ski-in/ski-out access.

Saint Lucia

If your idea of a “white Christmas” includes lounging on a warm, white-sand beach, head to one of the Caribbean islands accepting American tourists this holiday season, like Saint Lucia. You’ll have to show a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within seven days of arrival and submit a travel registration form, but then you can relax at a COVID-19-certified property for the rest of your stay (find the full protocols on the Saint Lucia website). Luxurious Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, offers a full lineup of holiday activities from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1, including making gingerbread houses, visits from Santa, a traditional family Christmas dinner, rum and chocolate tastings, and more. Of course, you can also spend your days lounging on the stunning beach or enjoying the many amenities and activities offered by the resort.

Highlands, North Carolina

If you’re looking for a charming, small-town Christmas experience that feels like it’s straight out of a Hallmark movie, head to Highlands, North Carolina, this holiday season. This picturesque town is located in the southern Appalachian Mountains, within the Nantahala National Forest, so it’s the perfect place for a cozy escape. Old Edwards Inn and Spa (a favorite hotel among Travel + Leisure readers) offers plenty of holiday cheer with festive decor and elaborate gingerbread houses. The Christmas Tree package, available from Nov. 29 to Dec. 20, includes deluxe accommodations for two at the inn, a dinner at one of the on-site restaurants, and a voucher so guests can pick out their own Christmas tree at a nearby farm.

Solvang, California

You might not be able to wander the charming streets of London or Munich this winter, but you can get that European feel here in the United States. Solvang is a small city in California’s Santa Ynez Valley that was founded by a group of Danes in the early 1900s. They created this adorable Danish community, now known for its Danish businesses and European architecture. Solvang typically hosts Julefest each holiday season, complete with festive events and decor — check the city’s website for updates about this year’s celebrations. You can also choose to stay in one of the city’s beautiful boutique hotels, like The Landsby or the newly opened Winston.

Stowe, Vermont

A popular ski destination among East Coasters, Stowe is within driving distance of several major northeastern cities. The ski season here starts on Nov. 20, so this is an ideal place to go if you’re looking for a white Christmas (and plenty of outdoor activities). Stowe is enacting a number of new health and safety protocols ahead of the upcoming season, including physical distancing on chairlifts and gondolas, reduced ski school class sizes, and required reservations for on-mountain access, among other measures. Stay at The Lodge at Spruce Peak for beautiful mountain views and the only ski-in/ski-out access in town.

Washington, D.C.

Head to the nation’s capital this December for the perfect combination of holiday cheer and interesting activities the whole family will enjoy. There are so many incredible things to do in D.C., and many of these activities are free, so you can save for some last-minute Christmas shopping. Head to one of the renowned Smithsonian museums to escape the cold weather, bundle up and visit the National Zoo, or walk along the National Mall and enjoy the holiday decorations (hot cocoa in hand, of course). When it comes to accommodations, opt to stay at The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown for easy access to the city’s most charming neighborhood.

Florida Keys, Florida

With pleasantly warm December weather, the Florida Keys are an ideal escape for those looking to spend the holidays in a U.S. beach destination. Take a scenic road trip through the Florida Keys, stopping at islands en route to famous Key West. December is a popular time to visit these beautiful islands, so you may want to opt for a secluded stay at Sunset Key Cottages, voted the best Florida resort in T+L’s 2020 World’s Best Awards. To get to this charming resort, guests take a ferry from Key West to the 27-acre island. Upon arriving, you’ll find serenity and quiet just a short ride from the attractions of Key West.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Sante Fe is a great place to visit at any time of year. In fact, it was ranked the number three city in the United States in T+L’s 2020 World’s Best Awards. Loved for its culture, food scene, and picturesque setting, the city typically also hosts a number of holiday events throughout December, although these are subject to change due to the pandemic. You can even find nearby winter sports at Ski Santa Fe — the tentative dates for the 2020-2021 season are Nov. 26 to April 4. As for a hotel, stay at the nearby Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, which offers a range of festive amenities, or spend the night on the historic Santa Fe Plaza when you book a room at La Fonda on the Plaza.