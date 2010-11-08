Best Places for Holiday Travel

For an event that’s meant to be carefree and tropically dissolute, New Year’s in Rio does take a bit of forethought. What to wear, for instance: all white is the tradition, as sexy and revealing as possible. But you do have to choose a shade of underwear to reflect your wish for the coming year—red for romance, yellow for prosperity. Then there is the issue of getting to the Copacabana neighborhood before the massive fireworks display at midnight: with up to 2 million people joining you on the beach, and the streets blocked off, a taxi can only get you so far. Of course, if you’re staying at the Copacabana Palace Hotel, you just have to step out the front door. Lastly, you should learn a few samba moves. The music—stages are erected all along Copa’s 2 1/2-mile crescent—starts at 8 p.m. and goes well past midnight. If the throngs and the scene start to overwhelm, duck into Ipanema’s Zazá Bistrô Tropical, which serves Brazilian-tinged Asian fare in opium den–like surroundings. For a true escape, plan a post–New Year’s recovery at La Suite, a seven-room guesthouse clinging to the side of a cliff in Joá, a beachfront suburb just 20 minutes from Ipanema. —Peter J. Frank

Copacabana Palace Hotel (doubles from $555); Zazá Bistrô Tropical (dinner for two $100); La Suite (doubles from $460).