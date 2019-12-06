The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Whether you live in Texas, Tucson, or North Pole, Alaska, it just wouldn’t be Christmastime without twinkling lights. Bulbs blinking red and green or classic white have become a part of our American identity, a symbol of prosperity, holiday cheer, and end-of-the-year celebration.

Christmas lights actually have a history that dates all the way back to the pagan rituals of northern Europe. The custom of the Yule Log, a bonfire of sorts, was first recorded in the 12th century, and is thought to have served as a representation of hope that the sun would once again shine brightly, ending the darkness of December. The winter light traditions have come a long way since the 12th century, from early Yule Logs to candles on the German Christmas tree — perhaps the most flammable Christmas light iteration — to the LED displays we have today.

While travelers fly halfway around the world to see the European Christmas lights illuminating holiday markets, we have some exquisite displays right here in the U.S. Whether you prefer a sophisticated tea light-lined spectacle or a drive-through LED extravaganza, here are the best Christmas lights in every state. Note that some offerings may have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

