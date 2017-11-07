52% of Americans Tell the Same Lie to Their Families Every Holiday
You’re not a terrible person if you lie to your family and book a hotel room this holiday season.
In fact, 52 percent of U.S. adults have made up excuses “specifically to avoid uncomfortable sleeping arrangements” at a relative’s home, according to a survey from INTEX, an inflatable air mattress company
The survey attributes this to the 81 percent of respondents who said that they had been previously accommodated with subpar bedding options, including 62 percent who said they had to spend the night on a couch.
The holidays are an expensive time of year, and it may not seem financially prudent to book a hotel room when a couch is free. But the holidays are also a stressful time of year — and people are much more likely to snap at each other after a sleepless night.
So this year, preserve your familial love. Be upfront about your need for a good night’s sleep and book a hotel room. It will probably cost less than you think — if you plan ahead.
Over the next couple of months, be sure to check out Travel + Leisure’s guide to booking a cheap hotel room for the holidays. Hopper, the popular airfare prediction app, now examines hotel trends and can predict the cheapest time to book a room. Google Maps can show hotel prices across cities to compare nightly rates in different neighborhoods. And there’s even an internet browser plug-in that can scrounge up great hotel deals that search engines can’t find.
Keep this the most wonderful time of the year by getting a good night’s sleep in a comfortable hotel bed. Your family will thank you.