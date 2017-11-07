52% of Americans Tell the Same Lie to Their Families Every Holiday

You’re not a terrible person if you lie to your family and book a hotel room this holiday season.

In fact, 52 percent of U.S. adults have made up excuses “specifically to avoid uncomfortable sleeping arrangements” at a relative’s home, according to a survey from INTEX, an inflatable air mattress company

The survey attributes this to the 81 percent of respondents who said that they had been previously accommodated with subpar bedding options, including 62 percent who said they had to spend the night on a couch.

The holidays are an expensive time of year, and it may not seem financially prudent to book a hotel room when a couch is free. But the holidays are also a stressful time of year — and people are much more likely to snap at each other after a sleepless night.

So this year, preserve your familial love. Be upfront about your need for a good night’s sleep and book a hotel room. It will probably cost less than you think — if you plan ahead.