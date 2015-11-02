25 of America's Most Festive Towns to Visit for the Holidays

Nothing quite compares to the joy of holiday decorations. The sight of a town decked out with boughs of holly, among other quintessential decor, can send warmth all the way down to your toes — even in the midst of a blizzard. Whether you're returning home to see family and find yourself eagerly awaiting the 25-foot tree illuminated in your town square, or you're taking a solo trip to a seasonal destination this year and are ready to be met with holiday cheer, there's always a reason to visit one of the best holiday towns in America. So, with that in mind, we've gathered 25 of the best holiday towns in the U.S. for you to visit this season.