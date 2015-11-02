25 of America's Most Festive Towns to Visit for the Holidays
Nothing quite compares to the joy of holiday decorations. The sight of a town decked out with boughs of holly, among other quintessential decor, can send warmth all the way down to your toes — even in the midst of a blizzard. Whether you're returning home to see family and find yourself eagerly awaiting the 25-foot tree illuminated in your town square, or you're taking a solo trip to a seasonal destination this year and are ready to be met with holiday cheer, there's always a reason to visit one of the best holiday towns in America. So, with that in mind, we've gathered 25 of the best holiday towns in the U.S. for you to visit this season.
Aspen, Colorado
A combination of luxe living and quaint charm helped this Rocky Mountain town become one of the merriest in the country. Wandering along Cooper Avenue, you may chance upon cookie exchanges, public s'mores roasts, or elf meet-and-greets. But the two most famous hotels in town act as the nerve centers for holiday cheer. The lobby of the Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection often hosts carolers, while the Ajax Tavern and Element 47 at the Little Nell both serve fabulous holiday meals. Looking for a bird's-eye view of the decorations? You can take in the holiday splendor from on-high at W Aspen's sky residences.
Vail, Colorado
Ski season kicks into high gear during the holidays in this Colorado wonderland. December brings fresh powder, the village tree lighting, and New Year's Eve festivities. Vail is known for both good coffee and good cocktails — compare local favorites Yeti's Grind and Loaded Joe's in the morning, and tuck into cocktails at Root & Flower in the evening. You might ring in the New Year at Flame — the fine dining restaurant within Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, before innovative cocktails at The Sebastian - Vail, a Timbers Resort. Finally, lay your head to rest at the ever-charming, alpine-chic The Lodge at Vail, a Rock Resort, which boasts a heated outdoor pool flanked with gorgeous fire pits.
Ogunquit, Maine
Travelers may be drawn to this former artists' colony in Maine as a beach getaway, but the holiday season brings the perks of winter on the sand: lower prices and overall calm, with just enough festivity to keep things humming. Mid-December's Christmas by the Sea festival typically includes a bonfire on the beach and visits with Santa. From Ogunquit, you can also easily reach two shopping areas for getting through your list: the Kittery Outlets and, an hour away, Freeport. For distinctive local shopping, browse the Harbor Candy Shop, where the gift boxes pack in holiday charm.
Nantucket, Massachusetts
The banner event during the holidays in this island town started in the 1970s, because too many locals left to shop in Cape Cod. Today, during the annual Christmas Stroll — typically the first weekend in December — you can shop downtown amid dozens of seven-foot, decorated Christmas trees, and take part in wine tastings, ghost walks, and home tours. Pick up some gifts at Murray's Toggery Shop (the mother ship for holiday-ready Nantucket reds) and Jessica Hicks, the boutique of a local jewelry designer. For more tree-gazing, go to the Whaling Museum, which houses 80 trees decorated by local artists, merchants, and kids.
Naples, Florida
This Florida town lacks snowman-building material, but the snowbird-style winter wonderland still lures holiday revelers with its luxury stores, cool boutiques, and festive ambience. Third Street South is the headquarters for the official tree, evening "snow" showers, and gorgeous window displays, like those at department store Marissa Collections in the Old Naples Historic District. Continue shopping along Fifth Avenue South, and check out whimsical clothing and gift shop Wind in the Willows.
Breckenridge, Colorado
Breckenridge gets revved up during the holidays, as ski season swings into high gear. Indeed, this resort town skates the fine line between thrills and low stress. During the month of December, festivities abound, from the tree lighting to the Race of the Santas. Travelers will also fall for the charming après-ski options in Breck, from the house-made brews at Breckenridge Brewing to the martinis and flights of Colorado beers at Base 9 Bar.
Lewisburg, West Virginia
Grande dame hotel The Greenbrier is the epicenter of the holidays in the Lewisburg area. The 18th-century resort trims the lobby with opulent decorations. Beyond the hotel, the town is peaceful and quietly lit with seasonal lights and low-key attractions.
Beaufort, North Carolina
Winter weather doesn't really kick in until January in this Outer Banks town, so the holiday season is typically still a good time to paddle a kayak or take a boat tour along Taylor's Creek. The Christmas lights take to the water too: one of the biggest holiday events is the Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla, a twinkling-lights-strewn boat parade held on the first weekend in December.
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
This California town with a rocky coastline doesn't experience much in the way of winter, but the chilly air makes the crashing waves and neighboring wine country seem all the more enticing. Carmel has its own tree lighting — a huge resident tree at the corner of Junipero and Ocean avenues — and the quiet days of early December also make it a little easier to get a table at nearby restaurants like La Bicyclette and Flying Fish Grill.
Park City, Utah
The holiday season ushers in serious wattage — star-powered and otherwise — in this Utah mountain town. In late November, Park City lights their iconic tree. and celebrates with the annual Electric Parade. During the holidays, kids and sweet enthusiasts of all ages will love the gingerbread display at Montage Deer Valley.
Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
The holiday season coincides with the kickoff of high season in this northwest Florida town. So it's a good place to browse for gifts for everyone on your list. While browsing Santa Rosa, be sure to shop heirloom-quality porcelain at Santa Rosa Pottery and perfect-for-display cookbooks at Kitchen Garden Books & Antiques.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Late fall and early winter are a good time to score lower rates in this family-friendly town, but that doesn't mean that the place has gone totally quiet. Showstoppers around Myrtle Beach include the twinkling Christmas trees and 2,800 hand-lit candles at Brookgreen Gardens as well as the Festival of Trees— with themed trees for all 50 states — at Ripley's Aquarium.
Williamsburg, Virginia
History-rich Williamsburg, where tricornered hats count as timeless fashion, scored highly for colorful people-watching. This time of year also offers plenty of events that let you experience a holiday season like the colonists would: in Jamestown you can watch as wild turkeys are roasted and puddings are prepared, and see how settlers may have observed Christmas (including a few long-gone English traditions like an anti-Santa called Lord of Misrule).
Newport, Rhode Island
If a flashing-neon-colored holiday makes you cringe, head to this tony town in Rhode Island, where only white lights are encouraged on homes and restaurants, to conjure an old-fashioned candlelit vibe. Touching on its upscale history, the Mansions of Newport Tour takes you on a stroll through Gilded Age icons like The Breakers, the Elms, and the Marbles, all decked out in sumptuous trees, fine china, and decorations. Since crowds are lighter, it's a good time to try Newport's high-ranking restaurants like the locally sourced Tallulah on Thames.
Annapolis, Maryland
This military town along the Chesapeake Bay does plenty of pomp, circumstance, and tailgating during the holiday season. Annapolis boasts a plethora of Christmas lights, notably the drive-through Lights on the Bay in Sandy Point State Park, which start up in mid-November. Downtown Annapolis also keeps its shops lit and open until midnight on a few Thursdays during December, which is called Midnight Madness.
Paso Robles, California
Forget green: the prime holiday color in this Central Coast town is red, as in pinot noirs, cabernets, and syrahs. During the holidays, wineries offer low-key tastings, music performances, and great gift opportunities; check out Parrish Family Vineyard, whose tasting room is a short walk from downtown's City Park. For some seasonal house envy, go to Hearst Castle, about an hour away, which will be adorned much as it might have been for former resident William Randolph Hearst.
Healdsburg, California
Healdsburg, California is a charming Sonoma County town known for great restaurants and even better — if possible — wineries. Visit Flowers Winery, Faust Winery, and Aperture Cellars for some warming reds. Don't miss the Flowers' pinot noir, grab some bottles to gift from Faust (they just debuted a new artist partnership and the bottles now feature sublime artistry), and take in the view at Aperture Cellars, which is magical in any season. Stay the night at Montage Healdsburg, whose charming decor, light-illuminated trees, and roaring fireplaces will put you in the holiday mood.
Telluride, Colorado
Telluride is a pleasantly quirky town and their flair comes through clearly this time of year. The town's big tree lighting happens on the Ski Tree, made of old skis, and accompanies a bonfire comprising more old-and-broken skis. On New Year's Eve, you can watch more than a hundred ski instructors do a zigzag-patterned torchlight parade down the mountain. Year round, T+L readers loved the local nightlife. Go barhopping from Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection's sleek SMAK Bar to New Sheridan Hotel's Historic Bar, which has kept the same mahogany-paneled look since 1895.
La Jolla, California
Bundling up for the holidays in this San Diego enclave means wearing a wetsuit when you surf or stand-up paddleboard — or, on land, perhaps adding a scarf to your ensemble. Indeed, the locals are attractive and stylish, and the area offers both high-end and beachy shopping options. The best dining comes with plenty of cheer at the ever-classy Lodge at Torrey Pines, known for their seasonal, farm-to-table dining.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire
This waterfront New England town is steeped in history, with settlements dating back to the 1600s. Winter's a festive time to explore its 10-acre time capsule, the Strawberry Banke Museum: during December you can skate on its open-air Puddle Dock Pond, or walk the candle-box-lined paths to see decorated homes from centuries past. Portsmouth offers one big 21st-century draw, too: tax-free shopping statewide. Load up on classic toys and kids' books at downtown's G. Willikers!
Cape May, New Jersey
This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak — its easily recognized by its quaint architecture — and the holiday season pushes it a little further on the Dickensian scale. The walkable Washington Street Mall gets draped in greenery and festive lights. To sweeten the season, drop by the Original Fudge Kitchen, which also offers great fudge-and-saltwater-taffy gift boxes. If you have kids, check in to Congress Hall, where the Grand Lawn across from the beach turns into a beachy winter wonderland complete with festive activities.
Charlottesville, Virginia
During the holiday season, Charlottesville quiets down, as college students cram for finals and then head home. Any visitors get the perk of experiencing the Holiday Evening Tours of Jefferson's Monticello. Charlottesville scores points for its cool, gift-friendly bookstores like downtown's New Dominion Bookshop, the oldest indie bookstore in the state, and the used-book gold mine Read It Again, Sam.
Atlantic City, New Jersey
A casino and boardwalk don't exactly conjure images of plum puddings and carolers, yet travelers appreciate Atlantic City's wild weekend spirit and vivid people-watching. Festivities can include the Running of the Santas pub run and come to a peak at New Year's Eve; the biggest party may be at the Crystal Room in the sleek Chelsea, the town's first non-casino hotel to open in decades.
Sonoma, California
If holiday stress takes much of the joy out of your world, this quaint wine-country town offers the ultimate antidote: vino and spa relaxation. Willow Stream Spa at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, for instance, does seasonal treatments worth indulging in. While you're shopping around the town's plaza for relatives back home, you can admire the holiday window displays, then check out the civilized bottles of olive oil and rare artisanal cheeses at gourmet food market Epicurean Connection.
Laguna Beach, California
There's no chance of a white Christmas in this mild-weathered Orange County beach town. Instead of watching the sky for snowflakes, you can scan the waves for migrating whales—or focus your attention on the holiday series of champagne, spirits, and pastry tastings at the Montage Laguna Beach. The gallery-lined town hosts the Sawdust Winter Fantasy, an arts and crafts festival that spans five weekends in November and December, to get visitors into the holiday spirit.