Alaska Airlines Is Offering Priority Boarding for Anyone Wearing an Ugly Holiday Sweater — and 20 Percent Off Flights

Image zoom Visionkick/Getty Images

Alaska Airlines is getting in the holiday spirit and encouraging their passengers to do the same with some major perks.

On National Ugly Sweater Day, which falls on Dec. 20 this year, the Seattle-based carrier will embrace the holiday season by giving priority boarding to anyone wearing a holiday sweater on Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, according to a press release. The promotion comes as Alaska teams up with another Seattle-based favorite, Starbucks, to offer 20 percent off to anywhere the airline flies — ‘tis the season for giving, after all.

"We know holiday travel can be stressful for some, which is why we've made sure flying with the 'merrier carrier' this time of year is an experience that brings nonstop joy to all our guests,” Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines' managing director of marketing and advertising, said in a statement. “We love going above and beyond to make your trip memorable; celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we're making the holidays a priority."

And employees are getting in on the fun too: the company designed its own version of an ugly sweater in dark blue and green — even the airline’s "Chief Football Officer," Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, sports it.

As if priority boarding wasn’t enough to perk up your spirits, Alaska partnered with coffee giant Starbucks to offer 20 percent off flights booked before 11:59 p.m. pacific time on Dec. 13 with the code “IFLYALASKA.”

This is in addition to the coffee chain’s Thursday happy hours when caffeine addicts can get a free drink when they purchase a grande or larger.

Additionally, on Thursday, travelers can enter to win one of six trips to “iconic #Starbucks locations in places like Chicago, Costa Rica, NY & even Shanghai,” which the airline called “the ultimate #AlaskaHappyHour.”

It’s not the first time the two companies have teamed up — especially in the name of the holidays. In November, Alaska offered priority boarding to passengers holding a Starbucks holiday cup.

And after boarding the airline is keeping the holiday feels going with inflight Hallmark movies — that is, after enjoying a festive drink in their lounges.