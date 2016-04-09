Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Are Back — Here's How to Watch
The 45th annual show will light up the NYC skyline at about 9:25 p.m. local time on Sunday.
Nearly 50 Million Americans Are Expected to Travel for Fourth of July Holiday Weekend
AAA's travel forecast predicts the overwhelming majority of travelers will be doing so by car.
Americans Are Expected to Spend Even More on Summer Vacations Than They Did in 2019, According to a New Study
"Summer 2021 will be remembered as the summer that Americans finally stopped taking their vacations for granted and eagerly hit the road with a revenge travel budget..."
Airbnb Is Blocking Some July 4 Reservations to Prevent Potential House Parties
The rule is a part of the company's "Summer of Responsible Travel" plan.
How Travel Shaped Frederick Douglass’ Famous Speech 'What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?'
Douglass delivered the famous speech to a crowd of 600 people on July 5, 1852, in Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York.
This Is Where People Want to Vacation for the Fourth of July, According to Airbnb
Data shows travelers are opting for mountainous, rural destinations like the Adirondacks and Catskills in New York, northern Minnesota, and more.