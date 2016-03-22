Holiday Travel

There’s little as stressful, or as special, as holiday travel. Though travelers do have to deal with extra crowds on holidays, they also get the chance to witness something truly unique—a celebration shared across the globe, or an event cherished by a single locale. Whether you're going home for Christmas (or taking a relaxing beach vacation far away from home), Travel + Leisure knows how to navigate the best and worst of holiday travels. We can even help you nail down the perfect reservation for Valentine’s Day or discover the best place in the nation to grill on the Fourth of July.

These Photos Prove That the Holiday Spirit Is Alive and Well in New York City

New York City pulled out all the stops to keep the holiday spirit alive during this difficult year.
Hotwire Will Give You $25K to Tell Your Family You're Not Coming Home for the Holidays

The booking company's new "Happy Next Holidays" tool will help you break the news — and enter you to win a dream vacation.
7 European-style Christmas Markets You Can Experience in the U.S.

Visit one of these European-style Christmas markets right here in the U.S. — no passport needed.
5 Tips From the TSA to Make Traveling During the 2020 Holiday Season a Little Easier

Leave your wrapping paper behind.
This Charleston Hotel Decks Its Halls With 1960s-inspired Decor for the Holidays

Visiting The Dewberry Charleston is like stepping into a mid-century Christmas card.
These Are the Queen’s Royal Christmas Decorations at Windsor Castle

Even for the royal family Christmas looks different this year, but that doesn't mean the decorations do.

Airbnb Bans Select Renters From Booking 1-Night Stays for New Year’s Eve

If you've already booked a 1-night reservation, it will not be canceled.
Jim Beam Wants to Turn Your Yard Into a Socially Distant Bar With Giant Snow Globes and a Bartender

One lucky Jim Beam fan can get it all for just $17.95.
Learn How to Decorate for the Holidays With Kris Jenner’s Online Airbnb Experience

This Beloved British Designer Is Launching a Festive Holiday Pop-up Shop at NYC's Bergdorf Goodman

15 Festive Hotels in the U.S. That Make the Holiday Season Even More Magical

Make the Best Booze-infused Red Velvet Cupcakes Ever With Comedian Loni Love and Georgetown Cupcakes

Italy Cancels Midnight Mass at Christmas

16 Adorable Snacks Coming to Disney World This Holiday Season 

You Could Get Paid $2,500 to Watch 25 Holiday Movies in 25 Days

'Charcuterie Houses Are This Year’s Most Festive Holiday Treat

Meet Corn and Cob, 2020's Pardoned Turkeys — and See Them Celebrate in a Luxury Hotel

How Universal Orlando Reimagined Holiday Traditions Amid the Pandemic

Record Number of Travelers Flood Airports, Despite CDC Thanksgiving Travel Warning

How to Have the Perfect Holiday Road Trip, According to Singer and Actress Christina Milian

The U.S. Travel Association Updates COVID-19 Guidance so Americans Who Are Traveling Can Be Extra Safe

Jose Cuervo Will Make a Cardboard Cutout of You to Send Home for the Holidays

These Tools From Google Maps Could Help You Have a Safer Holiday Season

Why the 2020 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Is Getting Roasted on Social Media

Dr. Fauci's Advice for Holiday Travel This Year

Hoda Kotb Says the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Be Different This Year — but Just As Much Fun

The CDC Recommends You Hold Off on the Holiday Carols and Spiked Eggnog This Year

How to Host a Virtual Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

The Best Time to Book a Flight for Domestic, International, and Holiday Travel

Zoom Is Lifting Its 40-minute Time Limit Just for Thanksgiving Day

A Drive-thru Christmas Market Opens in Germany’s Bavaria

St. Nicholas Is Exempt From Quarantine and Curfews in Belgium, According to Health Officials

This Santa Club Will Send Your Kids Custom Videos Straight From the 'North Pole'

Santa Is Taking Zoom Meetings With Kids on the Nice List This Christmas

JetBlue Will 'Phase Out' Blocking of Middle Seats As Holiday Travel Approaches, President Confirms

This Mexican Hotel Is Offering the Private Thanksgiving Dinner Experience of a Lifetime

Airbnb Is Bringing Santa to You — Virtually — With Holiday Experiences From All Around the World

Rockefeller Center’s 2020 Christmas Tree Will Arrive in NYC This Weekend

