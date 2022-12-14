Travelers Say These Comfortable, Nurse-approved Shoes Are Perfect for All-day Walking Tours

Deciding which shoes are essential to add to your suitcase can be tough, but any frequent traveler can attest that a comfortable and supportive pair is a non-negotiable. Between rushing to your gate in the airport and heading out on a walking tour of a new city, you want to pack a shoe that keeps you feeling secure and light on your feet regardless of how many hours you’ve been standing.

Loved by nurses and active travelers alike, the Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers are versatile, comfy, and the perfect shoes to accompany you on your next vacation. The trendy style adds value to nearly any athleisure outfit, so you can lean on this shoe for exercise, a day out on the town, and everything in between. And since the brand has become popular with celebrities, colors and sizes tend to be scarce, especially in the popular Bondi 8 style — but, luckily, we found a bunch in stock at Free People.

To buy: freepeople.com, $165

Highly cushioned and supportive, these trainers are designed for running and ideal for everyday use. The lightweight sole and breathable mesh uppers allow for maximum airflow on your warmer vacations, and a pillowed tongue ensures your foot stays firmly in place and comfortable throughout the day.

Even if you’re taking a colder-weather vacation or heading out for a run after snowfall, these shoes are made with a durabrasion rubber outsole for strong traction and grip as you go about your day. Plus, the extended heel on these shoes supports your foot from front to back. Even nurses who spend the entire day on their feet love the Hoka Bondi 8’s, with one Free People customer raving, “I’m on my feet all day, some days 14 to 16 hours [and] my feet and legs do so well with these shoes,” adding, “I love them. I have multiple pairs.”

If you’re planning a walking-heavy vacation, you’ll be happy to know the Hoka Bondi 8 is traveler-approved. One shopper revealed, “Bondi 8’s are quality shoes that are incredibly comfortable. I traveled to Italy and walked 20,000 steps per day and had no complaints.” Another agreed, noting, “These are the comfiest sneakers I've ever owned. It truly feels like I'm wearing pillows,” adding that they, “Wore these for multiple all-day walking tours and didn't feel sore.”

One Disney traveler noted that after struggling with plantar fasciitis prior to their trip, they invested in Hoka’s and were not disappointed, writing, “By the end of the day I did have tired feet (please note I am 64) [but] I did recover quickly after a good night's sleep and was ready to roll each morning pain free.” Further, another active traveler noted, “A dear friend introduced me to Hoka while vacationing in Hawaii, and I now own five pairs,” continuing, “They are so comfortable and especially gentle on my joints.”

From busy days at work to more active vacations, the Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers are a no-brainer addition to your shopping cart when looking to streamline your packing lineup. Get these stylish, versatile, and highly cushioned shoes for daily wear at Free People now.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $165.

