Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of These Comfy Running Shoes From a Popular, Celeb-loved Brand — and They’re on Sale

If there’s one athletic shoe brand that’s all the rage right now, it’s Hoka. The brand name that’s on everyone’s lips, from travel editors and celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz to TikTok, is known for its ultra-comfortable, stylish running shoes, which are popular both among avid runners, casual joggers, and even people who just enjoy the activewear look. And while these running shoes are often quite pricey, one popular pair is currently on sale at Zappos for 20 percent off right now.

The Hoka Bondi 7 Running Shoes are the brand’s most cushioned road shoes, with compression-molded EVA midsoles, meta-rocker technology (sculpted outsoles that promote your natural running form), and memory foam collars that cradle your achilles tendons. The sneakers also have breathable mesh uppers to help your feet stay cool and dry, even on hot days and during long runs. To top it all off, you’ll also find lightweight rubber outsoles with plenty of traction to boost durability and keep you stable on slippery or uneven terrain.

The running shoes are available in 9 colors at Zappos, including basics like all black and gray, as well as bolder options like bright blue and orange. Sizes range from 5 to 12, with half sizes and wide widths available.

Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $128 (originally $160)

Runners and people who are on their feet all day for work rave about the Hoka Bondi 7s. A reviewer who is training for a marathon emphasized that they “don't get shin splints now and they are so comfortable,” adding that they “love the thick soles.” A nurse who wears the shoes for 12 to 16 hours shifts said their “feet barely hurt at the end of them.” They added, “I have tried every kind of shoe known to man including Brooks and these are the only ones that have helped my plantar fasciitis and my high arches.” To top off their review, they wrote, “These shoes make me feel like I am on a little trampoline with all the cushion that they give me.”

One shopper said, “These put a spring in my step,” noting that the shoes offer “luxurious support and comfort.” They added, “I actually look forward to daily walks to the park.” A final shopper exclaimed, “I can go miles and miles and my feet feel wonderful!” How’s that for a rave review?

Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $128 (originally $160)

Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $128 (originally $160)

If you’re in the market for a new pair of running shoes, now’s the perfect time to check out the Hoka Bondi 7s, especially while they’re on sale for 20 percent off. But don’t wait to shop, since some size and color combinations are selling out quickly.

At the time of publishing, the price was at $128.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

