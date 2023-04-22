I'm an Avid Hiker, and These Hiking Shoes Have the Comfort of a Sneaker and the Grip of a Good Boot

As an avid hiker, I love trekking, especially when mountains are involved. But being in the Midwest, I don’t get too many opportunities to hike along uneven terrain and always take any chance I can get to travel out of state. Recently, I took a week-long break to Bozeman, Montana, and wasted no time adding my Hoka Anacapa Low GTX Hiking Shoes to my bag.

They're quickly becoming my go-to pair for hiking trails of varying difficulties. Right out of the box, I noticed how lightweight these shoes were at just 12 ounces (less than 1 pound). Touted as footwear that “feels like a shoe but wanders like a boot” by Hoka, the Anacapa Low GTX Shoes are perfect for day hikes and city walks with their grippy traction and sneaker-like profiles. Made of lightweight leather, the hiking shoes will not wear down as you ascend (or descend) on any uneven terrains. Additionally, the collars, mesh uppers, and laces are made of recycled polyester, making them just as friendly for the environment as they are for your feet.

To buy: zappos.com, $170

With their low-top design, mesh details, and lightweight construction, one would assume that these sneakers would be designated for the spring and summer months, but that's a myth I quickly debunked during my trip. As I climbed up the snowy Bozeman College M Trail multiple times, I was grateful for Hoka's signature extended-heel geometry, a feature that ensures a smoother hike on any trail — particularly ones with a lot of rocks, branches, and stones.

Though, on this trek, my concern was walking up and down a snow-packed trail, and much to my surprise, the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX Hiking Shoes excelled. The Vibram mega grip rubber of the soles combined with their 5-millimeter lugs provided superb traction, and I didn’t slip or slide even once as I trekked along the snowy ground. So, even though these shoes aren't specifically designed for cold-weather hikes, they most certainly rise to the occasion when the forecast calls for it.

What's more, these shoes are most definitely waterproof. I walked over 2 miles along the trail and, in some cases, had to climb into some heavy snow patches. But through it, my toes remained dry thanks to the water-repellent Gore-Tex treatment of the leather. The low ankle formats of the shoes meant I could quickly shake off any excess snow that made its way along the edges. The shoes also have textile interiors, tongues, and collars that add more comfort and padding when doing difficult technical hikes. If you are wearing thick socks like I was, you can opt to remove the cushioned footbeds. Otherwise, leave them in for added padding for your feet.

But, my favorite (and rather unappreciated) part of the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX Shoes is the pull loop detail at the backs of the ankles, as they provide assistance with putting them on and removing them. Unofficially, I also found that they added extra cushioning to the back of the ankles; this made hiking up the slopes of the trail much easier, as my ankles didn't bump up against the collars. This would also help prevent any blisters if you are using this shoe in the summer with no-show socks.

There's no denying that the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX Hiking Shoes are great additions to any hiker’s essentials, no matter the terrain or season. And with bold colors with punchy names like hot sauce (cherry mahogany red-brown) and elderberry (grape wine purple), or fun ones like summer song (a mix of light and navy blues), and mercury (teal), you are bound to find one that is functional yet stylish for all your trekking adventures this year. It's not hard to see why they're a favorite for more than 140 Zappos shoppers.

One customer said, "I keep thinking I need 'serious' hiking boots, but I just keep reaching for my Hoka trail sneakers. We live in Colorado in a house that backs up to the National Forest with miles of trails. These shoes really do the job… My husband now wants to try them...and he's a hiking snob!" Another reviewer added that these shoes gave them the "comfort of a sneaker with the support and grip of a good hiking shoe,": highlighting that they need "no break-in time and are very stable."

A third shopper chimed in to share, "They arrived a day before I left for Acadia National Park. I wore these babies all week, right out of the box. They are amazingly comfortable and supportive." They also noted that "these were so much lighter to pack" than their hiking boots. Speaking of packing, a final buyer mentioned that they came in handy during a recent trip: "My feet feel so good when I wear them. They're really great when traveling in Europe where there is so much walking."

A new hiking season awaits, and, take it from this travel writer, you'll want to make sure you have the Hoka Anacapa Low GTX Hiking Shoes on deck. Grab a pair at Zappos so you can hit the trails with what I think are the best hiking shoes available.

At the time of publishing, the price was $170.

