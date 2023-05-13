Travel Products Style Shoes Sneakers Travelers and Healthcare Workers Love These Comfy and ‘Perfect’ Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re 67% Off They’ve even earned more than 22,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. By Merrell Readman Merrell Readman Instagram Website Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on May 13, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington Slip-on shoes are the best-kept secret for a smooth day of travel — they’re easy to slide on and off at the airport — and even better if they’re actually equipped with the proper arch support to keep you comfortable and light on your feet throughout your flight and long days of sightseeing. However, parsing through the seemingly endless selection of sneakers available to you at Amazon is no small task, so we found one pair that stands out from the rest as a travel staple. With a breathable, sock-like feel, and a memory foam insole that makes every step like walking on a cloud, the HKR Women’s Walking Shoes are now on sale at Amazon for a jaw-dropping 67 percent off. From healthcare workers to frequent travelers, all walks of life have given these shoes a stamp of approval for everyday wear. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $80) These supportive, easy-to-slip-on shoes are about to become your most worn sneakers this summer, taking you from busy days spent sightseeing to hanging out in the airport waiting for your flight. The upper of this shoe is composed of a breathable, stretchy fabric that keeps your feet cool on even the warmest days, and the slip-on design makes it easier than ever to take your shoes off quickly when you’re hurrying through TSA. When you’re selecting the shoes you’re bringing along for your travels, it’s essential to focus on comfort over everything, and these sneakers deliver on their promise. In fact, they even feature an arch support insole as well as memory foam padding that helps to evenly distribute your weight, effectively reducing heel pain while you walk. They’re even designed with a durable rubber sole that provides superior traction so you can always keep your balance, whether or not you’re strolling along uneven surfaces. Plus, they come in women’s sizes ranging from 5.5 to 10.5, as well as a 20-color range. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $80) If the specs aren’t enough to sell you, perhaps the 22,000 shoppers who awarded this shoe with a five-star rating will do the trick. One customer dubbed them the “perfect shoes for travel,” explaining that they wore them on a “recent trip to Africa” and found them to be “very breathable in [the] hot climate.” They even shared that this purchase ended up being “the most comfortable sneakers,” while revealing that they were “very supportive” shoes. Active vacations may call for long hours on your feet, but take it from this shopper who noted that they “walked forever when traveling” in these shoes and they were “fantastic.” They also called them “easy on [and] off,” so if you’re running late to your flight and hurrying through TSA, stopping to tie your shoelaces is one less thing to worry about. And even if you’re simply spending long days on your feet for work, these shoes have proven to be a worthy addition to your wardrobe. One healthcare worker even wrote that the “first day” they wore these shoes, they “noticed a difference” in how their feet felt at the end of a shift. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $38) You’ll never regret prioritizing comfort while you’re traveling, especially if you’re focused on actually enjoying the activities you have planned rather than suffering from blisters and leg pain. Thankfully, the HKR Women’s Walking Shoes are prepared to support you throughout walking tours, shopping days, and beyond — and they’re currently on sale for up to 67 percent off at Amazon. Whether you’re gearing up for vacation or simply looking for a pair of shoes that allow you to seize the day, you no longer have to break the bank to find them. At the time of publishing, the price started at $27. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Our Editors Reveal Their 12 Favorite SPF Products From Supergoop’s Annual Friends & Family Sale Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7 I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Vacation-ready Items I’m Shopping from Nordstrom’s Weekend Sale