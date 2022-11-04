The Hilton in NYC's Times Square Hotel Reopens — Just in Time for the Holidays

The hotel had been closed since 2020.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022
Interior of a guest room at the Hilton New York Times Square
Photo:

VRX Studios/Courtesy of Hilton

Hilton has reopened a hotel in Times Square for the first time since 2020, bringing back a new hotel option to New York City in time for the holiday season and New Year’s Eve.

The Hilton New York Times Square is once again welcoming guests to its 478 rooms on 42nd Street, according to the hotel group. The hotel sits tall at 44 stories with views of the skyline and the Hudson River as well as select rooms that look out onto the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

“This is an incredibly vibrant time of year in New York, and the reopening of Hilton New York Times Square demonstrates our confidence in the resurgence of this iconic neighborhood,” Danny Hughes, the executive vice president and president, Americas, at Hilton, said in a statement. 

The Hilton Times Square in Times Square

VRX Studios/Courtesy of Hilton

The hotel, which first closed in April 2020, is reopening under new ownership after being sold for about $85 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The reopening comes as 44 hotels in New York City were forced to permanently close during the pandemic, the most of any U.S. city, the paper reported.

Now, the modern hotel features a fitness center with Peloton bikes and three dining concepts, including a daily breakfast buffet. Later this year, the hotel plans to open the Pinnacle Bar, which will offer late-night snacks overlooking Times Square.

However, the Hilton is not the only hotel to plan a Times Square comeback. Last year, Margaritaville Resort Times Square opened on West 40th Street with 234 guest rooms, five restaurants and bars, and an outdoor heated pool. And earlier this year, the Hard Rock Hotel opened on 48th Street with more than 400 rooms and suites along with music-themed amenities like a Crosley Record Player, curated playlists, or a Fender guitar upon request.

Broadway has also rebounded with the Great White Way dropping vaccine requirements in May and making masks optional in July.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
High angle view of Lower Manhattan, New York City
New York City Travel Guide
Turkey float at the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York
The Ultimate Guide to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Including the Best Places to Watch
Hard Rock Hotel New York City
Hard Rock Hotel New York Is a Tribute to the City's Music History, CEO Says
Guests at the St. Regis San Francisco can get a highly champagne sabering.
24 Coolest Hotel Amenities, From Pie Turndown Service to Bookmarks That Turn Into Wildflowers
The Hotel Indigo Memphis Downtown
11 Memphis Hotels to Book for Your Next Tennessee Getaway
2nd Floor Lobby Reception at the Hard Rock Hotel NY
A Hard Rock Hotel Is Headed to NYC — Complete With In-room Fender Guitars
Audience members scream and applaud during "Chicago" at Ambassador Theatre on reopening night on September 14, 2021 in New York City.
NYC's Broadway to Lift Mask Mandate July 1 — What to Know
The Crossroads Hotel
Hotels to Book for a Trip to Kansas City
Denver skyline
Where to Stay in Denver: The Best Neighborhoods and Hotels for Every Type of Traveler
the Airbnb app seen displayed on a smartphone screen with the Airbnb website displayed on a laptop in the background.
Airbnb Continues to Crack Down on Parties with New Booking Technology — What to Know
The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel decorated for the holidays
20 Hotels in Warm-weather Destinations to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
The Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad in the NYC skyline
The Ritz-Carlton's Second New York Hotel Opens This Week — With a José Andrés Restaurant, Incredible City Views, and a 50th-floor Speakeasy
Delta's newest sky club lounge at Tokyo's Haneda Airport
Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where
London from St. Paul's
Where to Stay in London: Neighborhoods and Hotels for Every Type of Traveler
The Barns at Troutbeck in New York
8 U.S. Wellness Retreats That Offer Incredible Spas, Outdoor Activities, Meditation Experiences, and More
Asbury Park is a city in Monmouth County, New Jersey, United States, located on the Jersey Shore and part of the New York City Metropolitan Area
This East Coast Seaside Destination Is Home to Beautiful Beaches, a Great Music Scene, and Vintage Boutiques