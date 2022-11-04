The Hilton in NYC's Times Square Hotel Reopens — Just in Time for the Holidays

Hilton has reopened a hotel in Times Square for the first time since 2020, bringing back a new hotel option to New York City in time for the holiday season and New Year’s Eve.

The Hilton New York Times Square is once again welcoming guests to its 478 rooms on 42nd Street, according to the hotel group. The hotel sits tall at 44 stories with views of the skyline and the Hudson River as well as select rooms that look out onto the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

“This is an incredibly vibrant time of year in New York, and the reopening of Hilton New York Times Square demonstrates our confidence in the resurgence of this iconic neighborhood,” Danny Hughes, the executive vice president and president, Americas, at Hilton, said in a statement.

VRX Studios/Courtesy of Hilton

The hotel, which first closed in April 2020, is reopening under new ownership after being sold for about $85 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. The reopening comes as 44 hotels in New York City were forced to permanently close during the pandemic, the most of any U.S. city, the paper reported.

Now, the modern hotel features a fitness center with Peloton bikes and three dining concepts, including a daily breakfast buffet. Later this year, the hotel plans to open the Pinnacle Bar, which will offer late-night snacks overlooking Times Square.

However, the Hilton is not the only hotel to plan a Times Square comeback. Last year, Margaritaville Resort Times Square opened on West 40th Street with 234 guest rooms, five restaurants and bars, and an outdoor heated pool. And earlier this year, the Hard Rock Hotel opened on 48th Street with more than 400 rooms and suites along with music-themed amenities like a Crosley Record Player, curated playlists, or a Fender guitar upon request.

Broadway has also rebounded with the Great White Way dropping vaccine requirements in May and making masks optional in July.