Hilton to Add 20,000 Tesla Chargers to Its Hotels Across North America

Hotel guests of Hilton will soon be able to rest and recharge themselves — and their own electric vehicle at the same time.



The popular hotel chain has teamed up with Tesla to add 20,000 Universal Wall Connectors at 2,000 Hilton hotel properties throughout North America, Hilton shared with Travel + Leisure this week. Each hotel will have at least six chargers on-site, creating the largest overnight electric vehicle charging network.



The first locations distributed across the United States, Canada, and Mexico will come online in early 2024.



“Through this expanded agreement with Tesla, we are significantly changing the landscape of universal EV chargers in North America in an incredibly short amount of time,” Hilton’s Chief Brand Officer Matt Schuyler said of the hotel company's announcement.



Courtesy of Hilton

Hilton cites that travelers are on the lookout for charging technology at hotel properties and that the search criteria for charging “had the fastest volume of growth to-date, jumping from fourth to second highest in converting searches to stays,” as over 1,800 Hilton properties already have charging ability.



The hotel industry overall has taken steps to accommodate guests who are looking to charge an electric vehicle while away from home. Marriott Hotels has instructions on how to search for hotels with EVs on its website, and includes an alphabetical listing of hotels with the ability to charge. The hotel website Stay-N-Charge has created an interactive map where guests can enter their city name and fine a listing of hotels with EV chargers for use.



Sales of Electric Vehicles are on the rise, jumping 14% in 2022 according to the International Energy Agency.

