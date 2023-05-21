I Collect Bathing Suits Like Passport Stamps, and This Flattering Amazon One-piece Is My All-time Favorite

It goes without saying that packing for a beach vacation calls for the perfect swimsuit. But, three years ago, after having a major surgery on my stomach, I was left with limited options that managed to make me feel comfortable and sexy as well as covered and confident.

In true travel writer fashion, I booked a trip to Portugal, where I planned on spending a lot of time at the beach, to celebrate my recovery, and knew I wanted a one-piece for my vacation. And, because I didn’t want to subject myself to notoriously unflattering fitting room lighting, I opted for Amazon's swim offerings. That’s how I found the Hilor One-Piece Bathing Suit, or what I like to call, the holy grail of bathing suits. In fact, for the past three years, it’s been a game-changer in my travel wardrobe.

What I love most about the Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit, which is currently on sale, is its flattering design. Its unique, sheer mesh straps are what really set it apart from Amazon's other top-rated bathing suits, as they cross in the front for a striking (almost editorial-style) monokini-inspired look. In my opinion, they show off my shoulders and elongate my neck, but not to the point where I look like a giraffe. And, since I have a small bust size, I definitely take advantage of the removable cups. But, I can also see how the design of the straps would add much-needed support if you’re blessed with a bigger chest.

Of course, I’m also a big fan of the figure-flattering compressive mesh panel. Without feeling like a corset, it keeps my waist snatched and everything in place — even when I’m feeling bloated. And, since the mesh part sits at the narrowest point of my torso, it accentuates my hips and curves so I feel covered, sexy, and comfortable when I'm catching some rays. Plus, it has full bottom coverage, so in terms of wedgies, I don’t get many!

It's also worth noting that the fabric is a mix of nylon and spandex, and while it’s not as thick as my more expensive bathing suits from high-end brands, it doesn’t look cheap. That said, I have noticed part of the mesh starting to fray. However, I’ve had this suit for three years and worn it around the world, so it’s bound to show some wear and tear. And, you can always expect a good deal on it if you're shopping at Amazon. Right now, it's on sale for just $38, so it won’t break my budget when I need to buy a new one.

Plus, I'm actually looking forward to that day since there are 15 exciting colorways to choose from. I have the solid black one, but I want to try the tropical black and green leaf print, which reminds me of the iconic Versace Jungle Dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys.

While I don’t think J-Lo has this exact bathing suit, I do know that thousands of other shoppers do. How do I know? For starters, I’ve seen it several times in the wild during my travels. Last summer, I even saw a traveler sporting it on Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship, the Beyond. Based on the steep ticket prices of the cruise, they could probably afford a custom-made bikini covered in Swarovski crystals. Yet, there they were, rocking a $40 suit and probably getting just as many compliments as I do when I wear mine. In fact, I’ve had ex-boyfriends get jealous of all the attention it's garnered.

I also know it’s wildly popular because it's earned more than 17,000 five-star ratings And, you can even find it on Amazon's best-selling swimsuit list (it's currently ranking in at number 12). According to one reviewer, it's a "great staple item" and "looks great on all body types, and it could even be worn as a top with some cute skinny jeans, a blazer/jacket, and heels."

Another shopper wrote, “I bought several of these suits to wear in Mexico. “They are very stylish. I wore this with a crochet cover-up skirt and a hat, and I looked high-end on a small budget.” I completely agree. As a matter of fact, I’m currently in the Maldives on a work trip, staying at the posh Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu Resort. This suit looks just as at home here as it would on the beach in St. Barts or in the South of France. Not that you have to go anywhere bougie to enjoy it; I wear it to float along the creek in the backwoods of Montana, too.

Regardless of where you plan on wearing this bathing suit, I can assure you that you’ll be happy to have the Hilor One-Piece Swimsuit in your wardrobe. It’s an essential that has served me well over the past three years. And, since it’s such a timeless look, I can easily see myself wearing it for another 30. Don't miss this chance to grab one (or two!) while it's on sale at Amazon.

