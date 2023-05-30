Hilary Duff Stepped Out in the Under-$75, Comfy Sneakers Our Editors Have Spotted Across the Globe

Hilary Duff knows how to put together an effortlessly cool outfit, and the actress was recently spotted out in Beverly Hills rocking a pair of shoes that have snuck their way back into the spotlight over recent months: the Converse All Star ’70s High Top Sneakers.

The classic shoes, which were initially popularized back in the ’70s, are some of the most comfortable sneakers you could bring along with you on your next vacation, and Duff has proven that they’re also an iconic staple for elevating any outfit. Looking to spice up your shoe closet ahead of a new season of travel? You’re in luck — these sneakers are now on sale at Amazon, starting at just $72.

The timeless Converse sneakers are built to last as they’re made with a breathable canvas material combined with a durable rubber sole. Ventilation holes on the insides of each shoe support air flow so your feet can feel refreshed even on the warmest days, and the reinforced toe cap and logo patch add to the vintage appeal of these retro shoes.

If you’re planning on spending extended periods of time on your feet but still aim to prioritize style, the high-top design holds your feet in place with adequate ankle support so you can enjoy the sights of a new city without worrying about experiencing discomfort by the end of the day. Perhaps that’s why the shoes have become so popular across New York and Europe in recent months. Plus, this unisex style is currently available in sizes ranging from 3 up to 14 (including half sizes).

Not only have the Converse All Star ’70s High Top Sneakers received a stamp of approval from style icon Hilary Duff, but they’ve also gotten rave reviews from shoppers across Amazon. One customer noted that they’re “comfortable to wear” whether they’re “strolling through the park, lifting weights,” or even “on a run.” They also referred to them as a “great pair of sneakers” that offer a “good amount of support.”

Another shopper revealed that “out of the box” they took their Converse “on a road trip through California,” before immediately wearing them to Mexico for two weeks, “walking through sand and rain.” After all that wear, they raved that the sneakers “didn’t miss a beat.” Meanwhile, one customer noted that “even after a couple months of use” their Converse “still feel new.” And yet another shopper referred to them as their “new favorite walking-around shoes.”

Converse has long mastered the balance between comfort and style within its sneakers, and with Hilary Duff as a fan alongside adoring customers, it’s safe to say that the Converse All Star ’70s High Top Sneakers are an unbeatable addition to your wardrobe for travel. Made with a breathable canvas material to channel the style of yesteryear, these iconic sneakers are guaranteed to enhance every outfit in your suitcase, with prices starting at just $72 for a limited time.

