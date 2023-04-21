This guide will help ensure you have all the necessities when your hiking trip begins, whether you’re peak-bagging in Colorado or exploring slot canyons in Utah. Keep in mind that you should tailor your packing list to your specific hiking conditions, including climate, terrain, and your experience level.

Remember that planning a hiking trip means being flexible. Hailey Hosken, a year-round hiker from Alaska, has experienced plenty of unexpected turns and always prepares accordingly. “Sometimes the best part of a hiking trip are the surprise trails you wind up on because your original plan didn’t pan out,” she says. If you follow our checklist, you'll be ready to enjoy everything that comes your way.

We have so much useful, comfortable, and just plain fun gear that it was hard to narrow it down to our favorites, but from a tried-and-true cooling shirt to a small-but-mighty battery pack, this list of hiking trip necessities will get you from car to trailhead and back again.

Planning your gear for a hiking trip amps up anticipation in the best way. Whether you’re heading out on a front-country camping expedition or aiming for base camp in an RV or hotel, your on-trail clothes, food, and gear will be front and center of your journey.

Hiking Shoes Hiking shoes are a highly personal choice. Everyone’s feet are shaped uniquely and will have different reactions to varying levels of support. What works for one hiker might not work for the next, so the best shoes for a hiking trip are the ones you know you can hike comfortably in. Our recommendations vary based on what type of hiker you are and the type of terrain you’ll encounter. We have a standard lightweight trail shoe and a waterproof trail shoe, as well as a pair of classic hiking boots and the most comfortable (we think) hiking sandals on the market. In general, look for a shoe that fits your foot, which means your heel stays in place with each step and your forefoot feels supported but not constricted. The outsole should have multi-directional lugs for grip and traction, and we recommend hiking a few times in new shoes before bringing them on an extended trip.

Best Hiking Sandals Chaco Z/2 Classic 4.9 REI View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Walmart You’ll want to give your feet time to get used to hiking in sandals, but once you feel comfortable, Chacos are the way to go. These sandals (shop the women’s version here) have an arch-supporting footbed that provides plenty of protection from the ground and stability from the grippy rubber outsole, and the classic Z2 strap style is made of durable webbing that includes a toe loop and prevents your feet from sliding around. There are other hiking-specific sandals out there, but for protection, durability, and comfort, Chaco takes top prize. Price at time of publish: $100

Best Hiking Boots La Sportiva Nucleo High II GTX Hiking Boots REI View On Zappos View On REI View On Backcountry.com Looking for more support and protection for longer outings? La Sportiva’s waterproof, mid-range hiking boots are a great middle ground for hikers looking for the ankle support of hiking boots without the weight and bulk of a heftier pair. These have multi-directional lugs for steep terrain, providing both grip and traction on off-kilter slopes, rocks, and mud. They’re made with a waterproof, breathable Gore-tex membrane that keeps water out while allowing moisture to vent … just be sure to wear them with sweat-wicking socks for maximum effectiveness. Check out the men’s here. Price at time of publish: $239

Best Lightweight Trail Shoes Altra Lone Peak 7 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Altrarunning.com Altra was one of the first shoe companies to popularize a zero-drop heel-to-toe, which helps create a more natural stride. This can take some getting used to, but it often means you can hike more comfortably and stay out longer. Altra also makes their shoes with a proprietary “FootShape” toe box, which is wider than many other hiking shoes and allows your toes to splay out instead of pushing together. The Lone Peak is Altra’s flagship trail shoe, but there are plenty of other models that play off the zero-drop and wide toe box design. These shoes are comfortable right out of the box, and are a good lightweight trail shoe option for hikers who would rather have a low-top shoe instead of a hiking boot. Shop the men’s here. Price at time of publish: $150

Best Waterproof Hiking Shoes Saucony Peregrine 13 GTX Trail Running Shoe Saucony View On Zappos View On REI A low-top waterproof hiking shoe can be a great middle ground between a full hiking boot and a trail running shoe. Waterproof hiking shoes are still lightweight with on-trail flexibility while offering a protective membrane from muddy or slushy trails. The Peregrine, which is also available for men, is a classic trail shoe with a narrower upper and heel cup, providing support and traction on slippery trails. Like our favorite hiking boots, the Peregrine GTX is made with a Gore-tex membrane for breathability and waterproofing. This is our ideal shoe for spring trails that might have water crossings, slush, or muddy sections. Price at time of publish: $150

Hiking Clothing The region and types of hikes you’re planning for your trip dictate the clothing you focus on. Expecting to hike through a lot of rain? Keep your rain jacket at the top of your pack. Forecast calls for chilly mornings and evenings? Make sure to pack the puffy. Most often, hiking trips center around warm days and cool nights, so a lightweight, wicking set of hiking layers will be perfect for the days while chilly mornings and evenings call for a cozy insulating layer. Make sure your layers fit comfortably together ... a bulky mid-layer is no fun under a slim-fit raincoat. Don’t be afraid to pack more than one next-to-skin layer if you’re planning a lot of hikes and won’t have easy access to a washing machine. “My hiking trips involve multiple days in a row of hiking,” says Hosken. “I like to bring two pairs of shorts and two different shirts to alternate days.” While most hiking clothes are odor-resistant and wick sweat, they’re also super packable, so you can give one set a day to air out while you wear the other set.

Best Hiking Shirt Patagonia Women's Capilene Cool Daily Shirt Patagonia View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com This classic shirt looks like a casual tee but functions as a technical hiking layer. We love the nicely draped fit that layers well under an insulation or wind layer but doesn’t cling when you get sweaty. This shirt is made for hiking in hot weather, effectively wicking away sweat to keep you cool and dry on the trail. It’s made with odor-resistant fibers for multi-day use (pack less! Stay out longer!). We love Patagonia’s lifetime warranty and their focus on sustainability in the form of repairing gear instead of replacing it, but that shouldn’t be an issue here with the dedication to long-lasting gear and durable construction. Shop men’s here. Price at time of publish: $39 The Best Hiking Gear of 2023

Best Hiking Shorts Smartwool Men's Intraknit Active Lined Shorts Smartwool View On Ems.com View On Smartwool.com These ultra-comfortable lined shorts were our top pick for this year’s best women’s hiking shorts, and we stand by their value as an addition to your luggage for a hiking trip. These lightweight, soft shorts have an antimicrobial liner for multi-day wear and are sweat wicking for hot days on trail. The compression shorts liner doesn’t ride up and is seamless to help prevent chafing, and the high, wide waistband is comfortable under a pack. Smartwool’s Intraknit is an innovative construction method which uses a 3D knitting machine to create nearly seamless garments as opposed to traditional cut-and-sew, which limits insulation-versus-venting zones and creates more scraps. Shop the women’s here. Price at time of publish: $95

Best Hiking Pants Alpine Parrot Ponderosa Pants Alpine Parrot View On Alpineparrot.com These award-winning pants are the flagship piece of apparel from Alpine Parrot, built specifically for different body types to make everyone feel at home on the trail. These pants come in sizes from 14-30 and have a curving, high-rise waistband that hugs curves without leaving gaps at the waist. These pants were made for outdoor adventures, with five convenient pockets including two zippered pockets and one fold-closure pocket. They’re also adjustable from full-length to capri length and are made with a wicking material that doesn’t sacrifice a soft feel for outdoor-ready durability. Price at time of publish: $139 The 10 Best Hiking Pants for Men of 2023

Best Rain Jacket Outdoor Research Men's Helium Rain Jacket REI View On REI View On Campsaver.com View On Ems.com For this packing list, we focused on packable hiking items that still outperform the rest of the field, and this jacket gets top marks in both categories. Weighing in at just over 6 ounces for a men’s medium, the Helium is a longtime favorite raincoat for weight-conscious hikers and backpackers. This jacket is so light and packable you can wear it as a windshell as well as a fully waterproof raincoat. The protection comes from the 2.5-layer Pertex Shield and the high neck with a deeply fitted hood. One chest pocket can secure small items, and the longer hemline keeps rain from dripping down your shorts. The latest iteration comes with long-awaited hand pockets in the women’s version and more inclusive sizing up to 4X. Price at time of publish: $170

Best Insulated Jacket Arc'teryx Cerium Hybrid Down Hoodie REI View On REI If you only pack one insulated jacket, it can be hard to decide between down and synthetic. Down has a higher warmth-to-weight ratio, but synthetic holds up better in damp conditions. With the Arc’teryx Cerium Hybrid Down Hoodie, you don’t have to choose. This jacket was built with both down and synthetic fill, using a lightweight synthetic in places more prone to moisture buildup and down where you’ll want extra warmth. The down is a lofty 850-fill goose down and the jacket is streamlined for layering and easy packing. This is a take-anywhere jacket that stuffs easily into a pack for taking on the trail, but is perfect for lounging around the campsite or staying warm between hiking adventures in cooler temperatures. Shop the women’s here. Price at time of publish: $350

Best Mid-layer Ibex Woolies Tech Long-sleeve Quarter Zip Ibex View On Ibex.com The mid-layer choice is a tough one in a crowded market with lots of material and warmth options to choose from. When we’re packing for a hiking trip, we like to choose items that can pull double duty, and this sleek merino layer from Ibex works great as a mid-layer, on its own for cooler hikes, or just for wearing around town. With a moderate fit for versatility and a high zippered collar for draft protection, this merino layer is soft next to skin and stays stink-free for extended trips. Throw this on above treeline or wear it in warmer weather … merino has amazing thermoregulating properties to keep you at the right temperature in a variety of conditions. Shop the men’s here. Price at time of publish: $135

On-trail Accessories Accessories for your hiking trip can range from wicking hiking socks to a lightweight trail hat to durable sunglasses, and we’ve listed the best trail-tested option for each category. It’s easy to imagine the worst-case scenarios for the whole endeavor and overpack for a hiking trip, but if you stick to this list and tailor it to your region, you’ll be off to a good start. For instance, if you’re hiking in Florida, you might want gaiters but can leave the bear spray at home. Look for durable, highly recommended items (everything on this accessories list has been tested over multiple hiking trips over many seasons) and know how to use everything (and that it fits!) before you take off.

Best Hiking Socks Darn Tough Men's Hiker Micro Crew Midweight Hiking Sock REI View On Zappos View On Walmart View On REI If you have to pick one hiking sock for your trip, grab this pair of classic crew socks from Darn Tough, which you can also snag in women’s sizes. These socks have a moderate cushion without feeling too thick and reinforced toes and heels where the material tends to get worn down. We love wicking hiking socks with some extra arch support for long days, and this pair provides moderate compression that never feels too tight but offers enough extra support to help prevent fatigue. We recommend bringing two pairs on your trip, which gives you time to rinse one pair off while wearing the other. That said, these will last several days between washes thanks to the antimicrobial, odor-resistant properties of the merino. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Hiking Hat Brooks Propel Hat REI View On REI Hiking hats come in all varieties, and the best option is really based on how much sun exposure you expect from your trip. This ultralight, super packable hat folds down into a pocket (or pack pocket) and wicks moisture to keep sweat from dripping into your eyes. It also has a large enough brim to shield your face and eyes from the sun without blocking your range of vision. We like low-profile hats for help with sun protection minus the bulk, and the color blocking on this hat is also quite appealing. If you’re heading into extreme sun like alpine or desert hikes, consider a full-brim hat like the Outdoor Research Sunbriolet Sun Hat. Price at time of publish: $34 The 16 Best Sunscreens of 2023

Best Gaiters Kahtoola RENAgaiter Low Gaiters Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Like with sun hats, the need for gaiters depends on your terrain. But for hikers opting for low-top shoes like the Saucony Peregrine GTX or the Altra Lone Peak, a little extra protection over the top of the shoes can’t hurt. These low-rise gaiters are just 5.5 inches long and attach easily to your trail shoe, helping seal out water, mud, slush, and trail debris like dirt and small rocks. They’re made with a lightweight-yet-rugged nylon for abrasion resistance without feeling sweaty, and we love the side zippers that make it easier to take them on and off. If you’re planning a sandy or muddy hike, you’ll appreciate these even more. Price at time of publish: $50

Best Sunglasses Zeal Optics Capitol Polarized Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon These plant-based sunglasses look stylish, are polarized for maximum glare minimization and eye strain reduction, and are made from Z-resin, a plant-based polymer that helps keep microplastics out of the manufacturing process. While there are plenty of less expensive sunglasses out there, we opt for a pair that stays scratch-free as long as possible, preserving our lenses and helping avoid repurchasing each season. These frames are lightweight, flexible, and durable, and they stay put during periods of high exertion. Plus, you can’t beat a pair that looks just as good in town as they do on the trail. Price at time of publish: $159

Best Bear Spray Udap Bear Spray Amazon View On Amazon Hiking in grizzly bear territory means bear spray is often a non-negotiable, and we keep this Udap canister strapped to our pack within easy reach. This is one of the most popular spray brands for hikers who frequent trails in grizzly bear habitats, thanks to proven reliability and ease of use. It comes with a quick-release holster to wear on your belt or a pack strap, and it has the one-hand lock for fast activation. This is the most powerful pepper spray on the market and was developed in conjunction with a bear attack survivor. Chances are you’ll never have to use bear spray, but it’s better safe than sorry. Price at time of publish: $40

Hiking Gear Hiking gear is anything you can think of that will help you get where you’re going safely and comfortably. That can include anything from a hiking daypack to an external battery charger to a lightweight, insulated water bottle. Like the hiking accessories, our hiking gear recommendations have been tested over many miles of hiking trails and are some of the best options on the market. Look for lightweight, durable pieces that will help enhance your trip. Compare category recommendations and learn the specs of each item. Looking for a new headlamp? Consider the light output, the battery life, and whether or not it’s rechargeable. Each of these items will have different things to consider, so it’s important to understand them before you hit the purchase button. Hosken always packs an insulated water bottle, makes sure her trail maps are downloaded, and keeps her battery pack and headlamp charged between hikes.

Best External Battery Anker Portable Charger Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Anker This powerful battery pack can charge most newer iPhones and Android phones around five full times on one battery charge. This unit weighs 12 ounces, which is lighter than other battery packs with a similar capacity, and can be fully charged in a wall outlet in 10 hours. We love taking a battery pack on our hiking trips for charging headphones, speakers, headlamps, and phones, and this one charges most devices nearly twice as fast as wall chargers. We also appreciate the “trickle charging mode,” which uses less battery life to charge low-power units like small speakers, headphones, and accessories. Price at time of publish: $50

Best Daypack Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack 5 Osprey View On Nordstrom View On Walmart View On REI This simple pack is a T+L favorite, offering versatility for trail days (fits layers, snacks, and small gear items), town days (reservoir sleeve can hold a laptop), and general travel (it latches to your luggage with the top handle). You’ll rarely need more than 20 liters capacity for a day hike, and limiting your pack size means you won’t be dragging a heavy pack around with gear you don’t need. Osprey is known for their highly effective ventilation, and this pack utilizes their AirScape ridged foam with a mesh cover so the pack stays stable against your back while still letting air through. Price at time of publish: $75 The 11 Best Women’s Hiking Backpacks of 2023

Best Water Bottle CamelBak Podium Chill Insulated Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On REI We’re big fans of the double-wall stainless steel insulated water bottles, but it’s tough to justify carrying a heavy bottle on the trail. CamelBak’s Podium Chill water bottles solve this problem. These are popular with cyclists, but we love them for hiking, as they’re some of the lighter, most ergonomic insulated water bottles on the market. Weighing just 4 ounces and keeping your water cold for a full day on the trail, these bottles have a 24-ounce capacity, fit easily in the side pocket of your pack, and have a cyclist-oriented flow cap that makes it easy to drink water on the go. Plus they’re super spill and leak resistant. Price at time of publish: $18

Best Trekking Poles Leki Khumbu Lite Trekking Poles REI View On REI For hikes where you want to save your quads on the climb and your knees on the descent — plus give yourself an overall balance aid — trekking poles will be your favorite accessory. These flick-lock poles from Leki are reasonably priced and weigh just over 8 ounces per pole. They collapse down to 26 inches to stash in a side pocket when you don’t need them and are made with a durable aluminum shaft and sweat-absorbing cork handles. The soft straps are easy to adjust, and we know we can rely on the external locks to keep the poles at our ideal length, anywhere from 100 to 135 centimeters depending on your height and the terrain. Price at time of publish: $119

Best Headlamp Nitecore UT27 520 Lumen Rechargeable Headlamp Amazon View On Amazon You can find pricier “designer brand” headlamps, but you’ll be hard pressed to beat the specs on most Nitecore models. This lightweight unit packs a punch with a maximum output of 520 lumens, but you’ll be just fine with the six hours of battery life at 400 lumens. It weighs barely over 2 ounces, has a rechargeable battery (don’t forget to pack that external battery!), and also has a red light mode for when you don’t want to wake up the people around you. Even if you don’t think you’ll be hiking after dark, it doesn’t hurt to throw this little guy in your pack just in case. Price at time of publish: $55

Best Trails App onX Backcountry App OnX Backcountry View On Apple View On Google.com View On Onxmaps.com When it comes to a mapping app, OnX is relatively simple to learn, with offline mapping available so you can download the area of your hike and follow the accurate GPS track to avoid getting lost. The app has plenty of built-in trails as well, so you can explore an area on the map and pick the trails best suited for your trip. You can build your own routes on the web app and mobile interface, along with importing data from external GPX tracks to plan your trip with the security of knowing where you are at all times. This app is jam packed with features and has an excellent support team ready to answer your questions at any time. Price at time of publish: $21

Toiletries You won’t need much as far as toiletries go for a hiking trip, but if you’re base camping or staying in an RV or a hotel, you’ll want to get cleaned up each day. We recommend packing your toiletries in leakproof bottles and choosing options made with natural, environmentally-safe ingredients in case you use them outdoors. We included our top picks for sunscreen and bug repellent, because when you’re spending your vacation outdoors, those count as toiletries! One of the most important aspects of recreating outdoors is “Pack it in, pack it out.” This means that any and all toiletries and wipes you bring into the backcountry should be packed out with you and disposed of when you’re back in town. Plus, any soap you use in the backcountry should be biodegradable and not use any ingredients that might negatively impact the water source and the environment.

Best Natural Deodorant Native Deodorant 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS This aluminum-free deodorant is made with naturally derived ingredients, including coconut oil, eucalyptus oil, shea butter, and sodium bicarbonate. This formula feels light under your arms and doesn’t leave any sticky residue, plus the stick itself holds up well in a range of weather and can be stashed in your pack or your car at the trailhead without melting. These scents work well for both men and women, so try a sampler pack and pick your preference … we’re big fans of the Eucalyptus and Mint scent. Price at time of publish: $​​11

Best Outdoor Soap Sea To Summit Wilderness Wash Amazon View On Amazon View On REI This do-it-all outdoor wash comes in a concentrated form — a few ounces will get you an entire week’s worth of washes — and it’s safe to use outdoors. This soap is biodegradable and can be used for dishes, clothes, and to keep your hiking gear clean. It’s also perfectly pleasant to use on yourself, just check the ingredients in case you have skin sensitivity. This little bottle is super tough, with a secure lid that eliminates any leakage concerns in your luggage or pack. Remember, always use soap in accordance with Leave no Trace and keep it away from drinking water sources. Price at time of publish: $​​7

Best Bug Spray Sawyer Products Picaridin Insect Repellent Lotion Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Basspro.com Few things ruin a hike quicker than an onslaught of mosquitos or other pesky biting bugs, and an insect repellent like the Sawyer Picaridin line does the same job as a harsher chemical like DEET. This lotion uses 20 percent picaridin and doesn’t leave an oily residue like DEET sprays. We like the 4-ounce size listed here, but it also comes in several sizes of spray bottles. One application is effective for up to 12 hours. Price at time of publish: $12

Best Sunscreen Everyday Humans Oh My Bod! SPF 50 Body Sunscreen Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautybay.com This light, refreshing sunscreen is a far cry from the pasty goop we grew up with. Scented with notes of cucumber and green tea, this sunscreen goes on invisible and leaves no residue. The 3.4-ounce bottle is perfect to throw in your pack, and the sunscreen is sweat-resistant, so you can work up a sweat without worrying about it dripping into your eyes. This is reef-safe, has zero animal testing, and is made with hyaluronic acid for added moisture. We feel confident using it on our face and body, though if you have sensitive skin we always recommend testing a small patch first. Price at time of publish: $16

Hiking Food Food for a hiking trip is another personal preference. Some people feel perfectly fine fueling up on gas-station goodies like donuts and gummy bears, while others prefer to munch on nutrient-dense snacks like energy bars and trail mix. We like a blend, and we’ve included our picks that taste great while providing a boost of long-lasting energy to power your on-trail miles. We recommend bringing a variety of snacks on the trail with you, including sweet treats and salty snacks, along with something chewy and something crunchy. You never know what your appetite is going to do, and it helps to have a variety of items in case that beef jerky starts looking supremely unappetizing.

Best On-the-go Smoothie Fuel for Fire Original Smoothies The Feed View On Amazon View On Fuelforfire.com View On Thefeed.com Fuel for Fire Smoothies have a maximum of 12 ingredients (all pronounceable, nothing artificial) and many people find them easier to digest than energy bars. Each smoothie contains at least 10 grams of protein, and they come in delicious flavors like Banana Cocoa, Berry Acai, and Mango Coconut. Choose from whey-based protein or plant-based, and all smoothies taste great refrigerated but are also shelf stable … perfect for tossing in your pack or as a refreshing energy boost after your hike. Price at time of publish: $40 (12-pack)

Best Trail Snack Honey Stinger Organic Waffle, Honey Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Honeystinger.com Tastes like a dessert, fuels like an energy bar. This delicious on-trail snack comes in regular and gluten-free flavors. These waffles are made with a thin, mess-free layer of honey-blend filling inside two chewy, satisfying waffle-like snack cakes. They have 19 grams of carbs for a fast energy boost and come in a variety of delicious flavors like strawberry, caramel, cookies n’ creme, and the classic original honey. These waffles are a great alternative for hikers who can’t choke down another energy bar or pack of nuts, and the 16-pack is ideal for a hiking trip. Just keep an eye on them, they tend to disappear fast! Price at time of publish: $19 (16-pack)

Best Instant Coffee Alpine Start Premium Instant Coffee Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Instant coffee is a crowded market, and when it’s bad, it’s pretty bad. Luckily, there are plenty of boutique brands out there, and Alpine Start is a reliable option that tastes nearly the same as a freshly brewed cup. There are plenty of varieties to choose from, including several with different types of powdered creamer included. We love the classic original roast, which has notes of caramel and chocolate and is reasonably priced. You can mix it hot or iced, and it makes for a convenient, portable cup of coffee before you hit the trail. Price at time of publish: $25 (30 servings)