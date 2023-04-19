10 Under-$50 Hiking Pants on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Including Styles T+L Editors Have Tested and Recommend

Hiking season is well underway, and now is the perfect time to refresh your used gear so you can head into your next adventure fully equipped for success. However, when it comes time to replace multiple items on your packing list, the price can add up quickly, leaving you less inclined to hit the trails in clothing that’s well-suited for your needs.

As always, we’re determined to find the best deals on everything you need to find success throughout your travels, and hiking pants are one non-negotiable for outdoor adventures. Thankfully, Amazon continues to deliver with the best deals on travel gear, and this season is no exception.

Keep reading to find the 10 best hiking pants for both women and men on sale at the popular retailer right now, with every pair (even from trusted brand names Travel + Leisure editors love, like Columbia, Wrangler, and Lee!) coming in under $50. That’s right — it is possible to revamp your wardrobe without sacrificing your budget.

Baleaf Women’s Hiking Pants

If you’ve been looking for a pair of lightweight pants to pack on all of your rainy spring hikes, this pair from Baleaf is up to the challenge. T+L editors even swear by this pair, awarding them the title “Best Budget Hiking Pants” of all the styles they tested. Featuring an adjustable, elastic waistband and cinched ankle detailing, these pants are prepared to keep the rain out and leave you feeling comfortable and dry. Two zippered side pockets are excellent for holding your essentials while you’re traveling light, and two additional zipped pockets on the front and back of these pants only add to the functionality of this hiking must-have.

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $50)

ATG By Wrangler Men’s Synthetic Utility Pant

For more intensive hiking excursions you’ll need a pair of pants that’s durable enough to take on the terrain, and Wrangler never disappoints. These high-quality pants come in an impressive 24-size range and offer several spacious pockets for all of your outdoor needs, not to mention they’re made with a quick-drying nylon and spandex material that’s well suited for the rainy months ahead. Stretchy and ultra-comfortable, these versatile pants are about to become your new travel staple.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $59)

Rdruko Women’s Hiking Cargo Pants

These cargo pants add a little extra flare to traditionally neutral hiking gear, and lean into a colorblocking aesthetic while still remaining water-resistant and quick-drying for ultimate functionality. The lightweight pants are a great choice as the weather gets warmer, and are made with an elastic nylon and spandex blend that allows for a full range of movement on the trails. Not to mention they even provide the option for an adjustable waist, and offer UPF 50+ for subtle sun protection while you’re getting your sweat on.



To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $47)

Jessie Kidden Convertible Men’s Hiking Pants

While not traditionally the most stylish look, convertible pants are undeniably functional for outdoor activities — especially when the spring weather quickly changes temperatures throughout the day. These quick-dry pants unzip at the knees, turning them into comfortable shorts that are well suited for warmer hikes and camping adventures. Convenient, practical, and a great way to save space in your backpack, these breathable, convertible pants are the easiest way to travel like a minimalist.

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $48)

Columbia Women’s Saturday Trail Convertible Pant

Columbia has earned their spot as a leader in high-quality hiking gear, and these uniquely stylish convertible pants are yet another triumph from the brand. They’re also the newer version of the pair T+L editors call the best “trail-to-town” hiking pants on the market. The flattering pants come in 15 neutral colors and a truly impressive size range featuring wide, tall, short, and long options that are sure to comfortably fit most body types. A nylon and elastane blend make them lightweight, stretchy, and breathable, and the material is both water- and stain-repellent so even if you’re hiking in muddy weather you never have to worry about damaging your gear.

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $70)

Columbia Men’s Silver Ridge Cargo Pants

Columbia also has an impressive range of men’s pant offerings, and these adjustable cargo pants have earned more than 6,800 perfect ratings from customers who can’t get enough of the lightweight, breathable material. It’s no wonder T+L editors awarded these the title of “Best Breathable Hiking Pants for Men” of 2023. A sweat-wicking shell makes them ideal for warmer weather hikes where you’re looking to regulate your temperature, and a wide range of cargo features such as zip-closure pockets and a stretchy elastic waistband make these pants an excellent choice for comfort and functionality.

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $60)

Baleaf Women’s Jogger Hiking Pants

If you try to prioritize style while you’re exercising, these flattering joggers from Baleaf are an excellent choice for your next hiking adventure. A stretchy, high-waisted fit allows for breathability on the trails, and deep zippered pockets keep your valuables secure if you’re heading out on a shorter hike but don’t want to carry a backpack. Four-way stretch means these pants provide optimal movement during more strenuous hikes, and the quick-dry material keeps you comfortable even if you get caught in the rain. They even come in 10 sleek colors that will match the other athletic staples in your closet so it’s easier than ever to pack for your hiking trip.



To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $50)

Lee Men’s Performance Series Extreme Comfort Cargo Pant

Cargo pants are a great base piece to have in your closet for traveling as they’re easily worn in a number of different ways — especially if you have an outdoor adventure on the docket. These comfortable cargos from Lee are incredibly stretchy, boasting a flexible waistband that prioritizes breathability while still looking refined and flattering. Zippered side pockets add to the functionality of these pants while hitting the trail, and they even come in seven neutral colors that you’ll want to stock up on before your next trip.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $42)

RlaGed Women’s Cargo Hiking Pants Lightweight Joggers

Coming in at just $30, these affordable, sweat-wicking pants are lightweight, packable, and incredibly comfortable for any strenuous activities you might have planned during your next vacation. They’re made of a polyester and spandex material that’s easy to move in so you can even wear these as travel pants if you’re looking for an effortless pair to don on your next day of air travel, and the breathable woven material is water-resistant so you never have to experience the discomfort of material that’s not built for the outdoors.



To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $32)

Wespornow Men’s Convertible Hiking Pants

Another pair of quick-drying pants that deserves recognition are the Wespornow Convertible Hiking Pants, now on sale starting at $37 and available in eight essential neutral colors that will easily integrate into your existing wardrobe. When unzipped, the shorts fall to knee length so they’re comfortable for hiking without worrying about chafing, and they also roll up to just above the ankle in order to avoid getting the bottoms wet if you’re traversing through mud. Flattering, comfortable, and highly functional, these breathable pants are an outdoor must-have.

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $40)

