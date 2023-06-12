The 12 Best Hiking and Athletic Shorts You Can Buy at Amazon for Under $50

Denim cutoffs are cute and all, but when it comes to travel, it pays to have quality shorts made for movement. Otherwise, you run the risk of chafing cutting your hike or walking tour short. As an avid hiker, I’ve definitely been there and done that. Once, while on vacation in Hawaii, I thought I could wear a pair of board shorts on a hike. I was able to summit, but not without getting a nasty rash between my thighs that ruined the rest of the trip.

Fortunately, you don’t need to spend a ton of money to score a great pair of athletic shorts. And I say that as someone who is obsessed with Vuori’s shorts. I also used to work at Lululemon. In fact, my favorite shorts of all time are Lululemon’s Speed Up Shorts which, at $68 a pop, aren’t cheap.

That said, for every pair of $60 shorts I have, I also have a pair that cost about $20. In fact, I’m still rocking these best-selling $13 Under Armour shorts I’ve had for 12 years. I bought them when I was really into tennis — the pockets easily fit a tennis ball — but I’ve also worn them for everything from hiking in Montana, where I live, to biking around Miami Beach, where I want to retire.

Regardless of where your travels take you, or what you plan on doing to get your heart rate up, you can find the perfect pair of shorts with plenty of pockets and moisture-wicking properties at Amazon. And there’s a great chance they’ll be marked down! From a best-selling pair of women’s hiking shorts to these men’s Under Armour shorts with more than 47,000 five-star ratings, here are 12 pairs of quality hiking shorts and athletic shorts all under $50 at Amazon.

Santiny Women's Hiking Cargo Shorts

Amazon’s Santiny Women’s Hiking Cargo Shorts have more than 4,000 five-star ratings and are ranked No. 1 on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Women’s Hiking Shorts. They’re a stretchy bermuda-length short with two zippered side pockets and two zippered cargo pockets, so if you’re hiking sans bag, you can still carry your valuables. They come in 17 colors and sizes S to XXXL. “Although marketed for hiking, they are great for any outdoor activity,” wrote one shopper who immediately bought a second pair after trying on her first pair. Another shopper, whose review is titled “Thick thigh friendly” wrote “I have very thick thighs and have the problem that the shorts usually rub and ride up (iykyk). These shorts didn’t do that at all during a 2-mile walk.”

Willit Women's Hiking Cargo Shorts

If you want a pair of hiking shorts with belt loops, consider the Willit Women's Hiking Cargo Shorts. These four-way stretch moisture-wicking shorts have nearly 2,500 five-star ratings and are available in 10 colors and sizes XS to XXL. “The pockets are a great size and placement so they are very functional but don’t add unnecessary bulk,” wrote one shopper who left a five-star rating. “Bought these shorts for a cruise, for walking, and will definitely wear them hiking and gardening. Nice enough to dress up and casual enough for any activity,” wrote another shopper who appreciates their versatility.

Baleaf Women's Knee Length Long Shorts

If you’re a fan of five-pocket shorts, you’ll love Baleaf’s Women's Knee Length Long Shorts. They feature two hand pockets in the front, two velcro pockets in the back, and a secure zippered pocket on the side. These mid-rise shorts, which are available in six colors and sizes XS to XXL, have a slightly tapered fit, and the hems of the legs have adjustable drawstrings, so you can tighten and loosen them as needed. Despite being some of the longest shorts on this list, you also won’t overheat since they’re made of a breathable nylon. One shopper who left a review in April wrote, “I love these pants: lightweight, quick drying, cool, stretchy, perfect fit. I went back and bought two more pairs.” Another happy shopper who lives in Florida says they walk 3-4 miles per day and these shorts never ride up.

Eddie Bauer Women's Rainier Shorts

With a super flattering fit, Eddie Bauer’s Women's Rainier Shorts gently hug the hips and thighs and sit just below the natural waist. Over at Amazon, where they have an impressive 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,500 ratings, they come in 17 different colors and sizes 2 to 18. They’re made of a two-way stretch nylon designed for movement and feature a StormRepel DWR finish and FreeShade UPF 50 sun protection. “Excellent fit, very well constructed, great for traveling due to material,” wrote one shopper who said they’re worth the price. Another shopper who agrees that they’re great for travel wrote: “They have just enough give so they are smooth on my thighs, but have a bit of room at the hem...I've worn them a couple days in a row, and they aren't wrinkled at all!”

Little Donkey Andy Women's Stretch Quick Dry Shorts

For a slightly longer inseam (8 to 9 inches), consider Amazon’s best-selling Little Donkey Andy Women's Stretch Quick Dry Shorts. They have more than 1,400 five-star ratings and come in 26 colors and sizes XS-XXXL. They’re made of a four-way stretch polyester spandex blend and have four zippered pockets, so they’re great for a day hike or a day of sightseeing. One 75-year-old shopper who travels a lot calls them “perfect.” Another shopper loves theirs for cruising, and a third praises them for their versatility. “They are quick-drying for kayaking, lightweight for hiking, sturdy for bicycling (room enough for a padded liner), and attractive enough for daily wear.”

Under Armour Women's Play Up Shorts 3.0

If you like having lots of options, you’ll appreciate that Under Armour’s Women's Play Up Shorts 3.0 come in more than 50 colors and sizes XXS-XXL. With nearly 24,000 five-star ratings, they’re currently ranked No. 2 on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Women’s Athletic Shorts. They have a 3-inch inseam, deep hand pockets, an exposed elastic waistband, and a looser fit with a flattering curved hem. Despite not costing a lot, they’re made of quality polyester. “They don't snag or pill or anything,” wrote one shopper who has owned several pairs and says they’ve all held up amazingly. “They last forever,” agreed another shopper who wrote that they’re also the most comfortable and best-fitting shorts they’ve ever had.

The Gym People High Waist Yoga Shorts

No matter your size, you’ll love the way you look in The Gym People High Waist Yoga Shorts, which feature a shapewear-like design and are slightly compressed. “I absolutely hate wearing shorts bc I don’t feel like I have the best looking legs,” wrote one shopper who says they “honest-to-goodness” love these shorts and own them in several colors. Another shopper wrote, “They fit perfectly. Having no thigh gap, my usual complaint is about shorts riding up. But I have tried them on multiple runs and these hold good!” These high-waisted shorts have nearly 17,400 five-star ratings and are available in 24 different colors and sizes XS-XXL. While they look super sleek and slimming, they do have two side pockets big enough for an iPhone or your wallet.

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts

Not only are BMJL’s Women's Athletic Shorts ranked No. 1 on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Women’s Athletic Shorts, they’re also ranked on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Clothing, Shoes and Jewelry. “Good job random brand and random brand’s designer,” wrote one shopper who says these high-waisted shorts are just as nice as the $70 name brand shorts they’ve bought in the past. Like all of the shorts on this list, they have pockets. But unlike most of the shorts on this list, they feature a stretchy full coverage liner, so you don’t need to wear them with underwear. “They move with my body and don't feel restrictive or tight,” wrote one shopper who likes to stay active. Currently, they come in 35 colors and sizes XS-XXL.

Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts

With more than 47,000 five-star ratings, Under Armour’s Men's Tech Graphic Shorts are the No. 1 best-seller on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Men’s Athletic Shorts. They’re available in dozens of colors and sizes XS to 5XL. While they don’t have a liner, they do have hand pockets and an internal drawcord. “They are very light, airy, and move with me without bunching up,” wrote one shopper who says they’re not normally a big name brand person but they loved these so much they immediately bought another pair. And they’re not the only one who enjoys the look of these comfy, quick-drying shorts. “[My] husband loves these, and I don’t mind looking at them on him either,” wrote another shopper.

Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts

At $13 a pair, it’s also hard to beat the price of the Amazon Essentials Men's Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts which come in a two-pack in 15 color combinations and sizes XS to 6XL. They have more than 44,400 five-star ratings and are highly ranked on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Men’s Athletic Shorts. Shoppers praise the relaxed fit and the breathable stretchy fabric. “My man loves these,” wrote one shopper who says they wash up “wonderfully” and dry fast. “They are cool and comfortable, perfect for doing chores around the house in the South Florida heat.” Another shopper is a big fan of the deep pockets which they describe as “plenty deep enough to secure your wallet.”



Jessie Kidden Quick Dry Hiking Shorts

For men who like to hike, it’s hard to go wrong with the Jessie Kidden Quick Dry Hiking Shorts, which come in five colors and sizes 29 to 42. They have more than 1,700 five-star ratings and are ranked No. 1 on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Men’s Hiking Shorts. Between the shorts’ six pockets, including two zippered thigh pockets, there’s lots of room for valuables, and the Omni-Wick fabric technology keeps the wearer cool and dry. In fact, the brand promises that these shorts dry in just three minutes. “Water beads off,” wrote one shopper. “These shorts are lightweight, comfortable and fit perfectly,” wrote another shopper. “I wore them all day in the hot Wendover sun, even attending an outdoor concert in my wheelchair, and the moisture- wicking properties worked better than I was expecting. I have since ordered three more pairs in different colors.”

Tacvasen Cargo Casual Hiking Shorts

Amazon’s best-selling Tacvasen Cargo Casual Hiking Shorts are also a great option under $35. They’re currently ranked on Amazon’s list of Best Sellers in Men’s Hiking Shorts and come in 27 colors and sizes 30 to 40. Like the cargo shorts above, they have no shortage of pockets, and they also come with a belt. “They look, fit, and feel great,” wrote one shopper who admits that they have about six pairs. And just because they’re made for hiking doesn’t mean you have to wear them in the woods. Another shopper who wore their pair on a four-day trip to Orlando wrote, “I got rained on and rode the best rides without losing anything or suffering from heat, [and] all the while I avoided looking like I was heading to the gym.”

