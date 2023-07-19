This New High-speed Train Will Get You From Rome to Pompeii in Less Than 2 Hours

It’s now easier to visit the historic town of Pompeii, Italy, thanks to a new high-speed train route.



The new service will only operate on the third Sunday of the month, as a nonstop train from Rome to Pompeii, Euronews reported. While the service initially launched on July 16, the next service dates will be August 20, September 17, and October 20.

The train will depart Rome at 8:43 a.m. and return at 6:40 p.m.

Tickets for the high-speed Frecciarossa train service are sold on the Trenitalia website. The train will save travelers as much as 30 minutes, and cost approximately 29.90 euros (or 33.47 dollars), however Euronews noted that prices have yet to be confirmed.

"We are delighted to hear about the launch of the new and direct high speed route connecting Rome to the magnificent archeological site of Pompei by our long standing partner Trenitalia," Bjorn Bender, president and CEO of Rail Europe, told Travel + Leisure in a statement. "This route will become available as part of the Rail Europe inventory as soon as tickets are on sale."

Pompeii reopened a local museum with new artifacts in 2021, after being closed for four decades. Daily tickets to visit the ruins of Pompeii start at 19 euros (or 21 dollars), and can be purchased on the museum’s website.

Tourism site Visit Pompeii shares that most of the ruins can be viewed in approximately four hours, which makes the same-day train service a feasible option for travelers looking to explore the area.



As travelers flock to Italy for summer holidays, the country, along with most of Europe, is under a major heat wave causing Italy’s Ministry of Health to issue a heat warning to tourists and locals alike.