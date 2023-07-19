This New High-speed Train Will Get You From Rome to Pompeii in Less Than 2 Hours

The new service will only operate on the third Sunday of the month.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023
A Freccia Rossa (Red Arrow) high-speed train of Trenitalia train operator at the central railway station in Milan
A Freccia Rossa (Red Arrow) high-speed train of Trenitalia train operator at the central railway station in Milan. Photo:

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

It’s now easier to visit the historic town of Pompeii, Italy, thanks to a new high-speed train route. 

The new service will only operate on the third Sunday of the month, as a nonstop train from Rome to Pompeii, Euronews reported. While the service initially launched on July 16, the next service dates will be August 20, September 17, and October 20.

The train will depart Rome at 8:43 a.m. and return at 6:40 p.m.

Tickets for the high-speed Frecciarossa train service are sold on the Trenitalia website. The train will save travelers as much as 30 minutes, and cost approximately 29.90 euros (or 33.47 dollars), however Euronews noted that prices have yet to be confirmed.

"We are delighted to hear about the launch of the new and direct high speed route connecting Rome to the magnificent archeological site of Pompei by our long standing partner Trenitalia," Bjorn Bender, president and CEO of Rail Europe, told Travel + Leisure in a statement. "This route will become available as part of the Rail Europe inventory as soon as tickets are on sale."

Pompeii reopened a local museum with new artifacts in 2021, after being closed for four decades.  Daily tickets to visit the ruins of Pompeii start at 19 euros (or 21 dollars), and can be purchased on the museum’s website.

Tourism site Visit Pompeii shares that most of the ruins can be viewed in approximately four hours, which makes the same-day train service a feasible option for travelers looking to explore the area. 

As travelers flock to Italy for summer holidays, the country, along with most of Europe, is under a major heat wave causing Italy’s Ministry of Health to issue a heat warning to tourists and locals alike.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado,
This Spirit Airlines Sale Has Flights to Major U.S Cities for As Low As $55 — and It Ends Tomorrow
The skyline of Fort Meyers Beach in Fort Meyers, along the gulf coast of Florida
Breeze Airlines Is Celebrating New Routes to Florida With a $39 Flight Sale — When to Book
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
You Can Be 'The Lucky One' and Score Concert Tickets and a Flight to One of Taylor Swift's Remaining U.S. Shows — Here's How
A Frontier Airlines A320 airplane in flight
Frontier's Latest Sale Has $29 Flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, More — but You'll Have to Act Fast
View of Gardens by the Bay in Singapore
This Country Just Took Top Spot for the Most Powerful Passport in the World
People fill up bottles of water during an ongoing heat wave at Colosseo area in Rome, Italy
Europe Issues Heatwave Alerts As Temperatures Top More Than 100 Degrees
Port of Manila at manila bay, philippines
United Airlines Is Expanding Its Service in Asia — and Becoming the First U.S. Airline to Fly Direct to Manila, Philippines
View of Willemstad, Curacao from Queen Emma Bridge
Delta Is Returning to This Caribbean Island for the First Time in Over 10 Years
Crowds pack and fill Main Street USA at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World
Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Park Ticket Pricing Is ‘Not an Issue’ in New Interview
Blacktail camp along the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park
Grand Canyon National Park Is Making It Easier to Reserve Backcountry Camping Permits — Here’s How
People queue for their flight reschedule inside of the Newark International Airport
What to Expect for Monday Travel Following Weekend of Mass Flight Cancellations, Delays
The side of the Ruby Princess cruise ship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
This Princess Cruises Sale Has Trips Around the World Starting at Less Than $400
Main Ferris wheel at the Tanana Valley State Fair in Fairbanks, Alaska
Get Paid $15,000 to Visit State Fairs With Your Family This Summer — Here’s How
Bahamas, Eleuthera Island, district of Governor's Harbour (Central Eleuthera).
American Airlines Announces New Caribbean Route, Amps Up Flights to Florida Hotspot
Travel tourist accessories illustration
Flights, Car Rentals Decreased in Price This Month, According to New Report — Economy Experts Weigh In
A photo illustration of the Spirit Airlines logo displayed on a smartphone screen.
Spirit's 1-day Sale Has $40 Flights for Fall — but You'll Have to Book Fast