This Genius Water Bottle Literally Reminds You When It’s Time to Drink

Last May I went to Mexico City, where spring temperatures hover around the low 80s. On a tour of the archeological sites, though, where I was in full, blistering sun without a moment of shade, it felt more like 180 degrees. I must have downed at least two liters of water as I trekked from one pyramid to another — sweaty, thirsty, and exhausted.

In the heat, it’s easy to know when you’re getting dehydrated. But studies show you’re actually more prone to winter dehydration, because the signs aren’t as obvious. And if you’re busy, you simply forget to drink enough water. That’s why active travelers, hikers, and heck, pretty much everybody needs the Amazon-famous Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle, which not only tracks your water intake but literally reminds you to drink.

To buy: amazon.com, $70

The Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle is sheer brilliance in a BPA-free, vacuum-insulated stainless steel package. Because of its top-notch design, it keeps your water ice cold for up to 24 hours, but it’s also going to make sure that water doesn’t sit there all day. At the bottom is an LED smart sensor that keeps score by syncing to the HidrateSpark app via Bluetooth and glows in rainbow colors to let you know it’s time to chug!



This wondrous sidekick comes with a fast-charging cable to juice a rechargeable battery that stays charged for one week, so you can tote the bottle around everywhere (it even has a handy carrying loop) without worrying about the bottle tapping out before you do. Plus, it’s so cute: it comes in three colors — blue, black, and stainless steel — and two different lid options. Even the colored lights are customizable via the app! Opt for the 21-ounce or the more travel-friendly 17-ounce.

“Before buying I thought this was a lot to spend on a water bottle. After buying, I realized this was worth every penny,” wrote one of more than 3.000 fans who gave it a five-star rating. “I’ve had a goal to hydrate more for years, and after just a short time using this bottle I am creating a healthy habit of drinking water.” They continued to say they love the snap-open lid, how easy it is to clean, plus the sleek design that keeps out leaks, going as far to say, “I recommend this for everybody and to give as a gift.”



Another customer raved, “My wife gets very busy at work, and wanted to be reminded by a flashing water bottle. We've had it for over a month now; it's traveled with her everywhere, has been subject to the abuse that goes along with that, and it still looks like we just took it out of the box…Overall, the entire bottle is easy to clean, well constructed, and seems to be very durable. Most importantly, she loves it.”

Plenty of customers say they’ve picked up more than one Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle because they loved it so much they needed one for themselves, their spouses, their kids — basically anyone who’s on the go and drinks water will love this genius invention. Just take it from this customer, who said, “It was such a pain before trying to keep track of how much I was drinking. With the Hidrate bottle I don't even have to think about it,” they said, continuing, “It syncs with your fitness trackers and adjusts how much water you need to drink if you're more active than usual. Best purchase ever.”

Bottom line: we live in an age when you can actually drink water from a bottle that reminds you to drink water. No hiker, cycler, skiier, power walker, globetrotter, digital nomad, or human of any kind ever needs to feel the sluggish reminder that they haven’t drunk enough water ever again thanks to the Hidrate Spark Pro Smart Water Bottle. Snap one up at Amazon for $70 before 2023, so you can actually fulfill all your health goals (and stay hydrated!) well into the new year.



