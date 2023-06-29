This Luxury Hotel in Kennebunkport, Maine, Is on 60 Stunning Acres, With 2 Outdoor Pools and Wellness Retreats

One writer takes to southern Maine and discovers Hidden Pond resort's refreshing approach to wellness.

By
Hannah Selinger
Hannah Selinger headshot
Hannah Selinger
Hannah Selinger is a James Beard Award-nominated lifestyle writer based in Boxford, Massachusetts. 
Published on June 29, 2023
Hidden Pond farm
Photo:

Courtesy of Hidden Pond

The day before I was set to depart for Hidden Pond, a 60-acre, 46-key resort in Kennebunkport, Maine, my contractor arrived to deconstruct my kitchen. On a wet Monday morning, I sat in my office and enjoyed the not-so-relaxing melody of drills and hammers, of stone being cut and of tile being ripped from walls. A single day of a kitchen renovation was enough to reinforce that I had made the right choice in booking two nights to embrace wellness an hour from my Massachusetts home, in southern Maine. 

Hidden Pond, part of the Kennebunkport Resort Collection, opened in 2008 with a mere 14 cottages and has since expanded; the resort now includes 16 cottages, 20 bungalows, 10 Treetop Lodges, and a restaurant. The resort offers specific wellness retreats — multi-day forays into restoration and relaxation that include spa treatments, fireside chats, nature walks, art classes, and farm-to-table dining. For two nights in June, I visited Hidden Pond with my friend, Jessika, to unpack their wellness offerings, and to embrace self-care in the heart of vintage Maine. 

Mountainside cabin interior living room

Courtesy of Hidden Pond

Relaxation is practically inscribed into the dirt paths and cozy porches at Hidden Pond. From my own screened porch — I stayed in the 650-square-foot bungalow, called Rendezvous — I could see white pines and towering oaks, blueberry bushes about to blush, lichen the same color of the porch walls. The room felt like part of the forest. 

In 2022, fashion designer Todd Snyder partnered with Kennebunkport Resort Collection's creative director Mark Cotto, and local art director Krista Stokes to design the property’s bungalows, focusing on three design concepts: Sea-Side, Mountain-Side, and Country-Side. My bungalow was a light, airy Sea-Side version, with John Derian oyster shell wallpaper behind the canopy bed, light wide-plank wood flooring, and neutral accents. An added luxury touch that connected amenity and resort: Malin+Goetz toiletries, in scents like cilantro and neroli, harnessed the property’s dedication to thriving botanicals. 

Seside cabin bedroom interior

Courtesy of Hidden Pond

We were eager to get out into the green of Maine to see those botanicals for ourselves. Walking down in the drizzly afternoon, we visited the Farm Garden, where guests are welcome to luxuriate in their own self-guided wellness experience by picking fruits and vegetables. We had arrived in tandem with the season’s first strawberries. Later, we borrowed the resort’s beach cruisers — bikes are scattered throughout Hidden Pond for use whenever the mood hits — for a ride past the larger cottages. 

At the property’s critically acclaimed restaurant, Earth, that night, which is set among the turquoise, adults-only Serenity Pool and private garden beds from which meals are sourced, Jessika and I embraced wellness in a different way: through the restaurant’s five-course tasting menu. Can a meal be restorative? This one, for me, was, from the ruby planks of tuna sashimi that came dusted with togarashi to the two seared scallops, flanked by chanterelles, afloat in a white wine lobster emulsion, to the helium-light sassafras- and sarsaparilla-glazed warm donuts. 

Wellness retreat yoga session at Hidden Pond

Heidi Kirn Photography;Courtesy of Hidden Pond

The next morning, a light rain threatened to derail yoga in the garden, but Jennifer Gallo, our instructor, offered a class tailored around the unreliable weather. Guests from the resort are welcome to show up without registering, meaning that classes can range in size and ability (ours turned out to be a private class of just two). A cloudy morning and a gentle sprinkle didn’t interrupt a curious chipmunk, the chirping of birds, or the smell of fresh flowers. 

“It’s meditative,” said Diane Noble, our watercolor instructor, later that day, as we bent over boards and thick, cream-colored paper, brushes in hand. We were in Hidden Pond’s petite art studio, which overlooks the guest garden. It’s true that I lost all sense of time as I poured myself into a picture of tangerine- and vermillion-colored marigolds. 

Time remained suspended, too, when, after my painting class, I visited the potting shed for a vase and a pair of scissors; guests can stroll through the cutting garden to create their own bespoke flower arrangement. As we collected purple salvia, a soon-to-bloom peony, and various other perennials, Colton Stuart, the resident gardener, offered a quick tutorial, showing us how to trim our flowers and where to look for more and gifting us an Egyptian walking onion to plant when we got back home.

Serenity pool and farm bar

Courtesy of Hidden Pond

The rooms at Hidden Pond are without phones (guests can text a number provided in a welcome packet for any concierge-, room-service-, or housekeeping-based needs), adding to a sense of serenity preparing guests for a digital detox. 

We conducted our own afternoon version of this when the rains moved in again, curling up by the fireplace with leftovers from breakfast; each morning, staff delivers a small cooler bag equipped with fresh pastry and a thermos-full of coffee. For two decadent hours before dinner at Via Sophia by the Sea, an upscale Italian concept that opened last year in neighboring Kennebunk, we took in the calm and splendor of our bungalow, with the help of two oversized, crumb-topped blueberry muffins. 

Spa treatment room interior

Courtesy of Hidden Pond

When the sky cleared on my final morning, I grabbed a beach cruiser and rode to the Tree Spa for my last foray into personal wellness. Comprised of three individual treatment rooms and one couples’ room suspended in the trees, the spa offered one a coda to a trip that married natural surroundings with quiet luxury. 

Settling into my massage beneath a pine ceiling and decorative branches, I felt like I had been secreted away to a cabin in the woods, and maybe that was the point. It was hard not to feel better, more well, and more alive. And it was even harder to have to say goodbye to Hidden Pond at morning’s end.

