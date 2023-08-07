Travelers Say These $23 Vacuum Seal Bags Can Fit Up to 4 Weeks’ of Clothes in a Carry-on

When I moved to New York City, I tried everything to pack all of my possessions with the limited amount of vessels I had. Despite my attempts at using packing cubes, sitting on my suitcase, and rolling up my clothes, nothing seemed to work. That is, until I turned to the internet and discovered the remarkable effectiveness of using vacuum seal bags for packing.

This ingenious packing solution proved to be a true lifesaver, effortlessly fitting all of my clothes, pillows, and comforter in my car with ease. In fact, it worked so well that I even had ample space leftover to pack even more than I initially thought possible. Since then, vacuum seal bags have quickly become my go-to hack for efficiently packing virtually anything. And right now, the Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags are on sale in a 20-pack at 54 percent off for an unbeatable price of just $23 at Amazon, making it the perfect time to try this innovative storage solution for yourself.

Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags

Amazon

The Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags have also garnered more than 26,000 perfect ratings by customers gushing about these bags calling them “perfect for travel” and that they “make traveling easier.”

While other packing solutions like packing cubes are great for organizing and maximizing space, the Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags claim to reduce space up to an astonishing 80 percent. In fact, one shopper even boasted that her daughter who is a bridal designer was able to fit “20 bridal gowns into one medium-sized suitcase” for an overseas trunk show. And bridal gowns are heavy, if that doesn’t show how much these vacuum seal bags can pack, I don’t know what will.

Crafted with a thick yet lightweight and waterproof material, these bags are durable and rip-resistant, providing extra peace of mind while traveling. Plus, they feature dual zipper designs for even more security so your items stay safe during transit. One shopper even shared that they “haven’t had one leak,” even after using them “over and over.”

The vacuum ports are universally compatible with any vacuum hose, allowing you to efficiently suck out the air in less than a minute. And for those traveling, they also come with a heavy duty hand pump for easy sealing on the way home. Shoppers are loving how easy these vacuum seal bags are to use, with one sharing that these bags allowed them to “travel through Europe for four weeks with just a carry-on suitcase,” and another chimed in to brag about fitting, “10 days’ worth of clothes into two medium personal items,” for herself and two children on an international trip to London. A final shopper even dubbed these compression bags as a “game changer for our vacation,” allowing them to easily take back their dirty laundry (and separate them from their clean clothes) and leave room for souvenirs.

The Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags comes in a 20-pack that includes travel-friendly hand-roll bags that don’t require a vacuum to remove the air, as well as small, medium, large, jumbo, and jumbo-plus bags for even more storage and packing possibilities. I’ve first-hand seen the wonders of these vacuum seal bags. They allowed me to condense roughly eight large suitcases of clothes, pillows, and comforters into seven vacuum seal bags that could fit in my car’s trunk with ease. And now, they allow me to confidently travel with just a carry-on to avoid checked fees wherever I go.

For a limited time, you can score the Hibag Vacuum Storage Bags for just $23, the lowest price we’ve seen all year. But, if you’re looking for more efficient packing options, check out these other great finds that Amazon shoppers and travelers also love.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23.

