This Sneaky Packing Hack Helps You Fit Up to 3 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Into Your Carry-on — and It’s 47% Off

One of the great struggles of preparing for vacation is figuring out exactly how to fit everything into one suitcase — especially if you’re hoping to avoid checking a bag. If you’ve tried every method under the sun and even rolling your clothing hasn’t helped, there’s one hack that’s about to permanently transform your travel experience: the Hibag Compression Bags.

This 12-pack of compression bags is currently on sale for 47 percent off at Amazon during Prime Day (which is now underway through July 12!), so you’ll never again have to make the tough choice of cutting belongings from your suitcase when you travel. And yes, that even includes bulkier clothing.

Packing cubes are one great hack for optimizing the limited space in your suitcase, but these lightweight compression bags take things to the next level as the brand claims this packing method reduces the original amount of space used by 75 percent. Each bag in the 12-pack is made with a durable PA&PE material that is tear-resistant and seals with a simple zipper. However, the real magic comes when you roll each bag after sealing to remove excess air, effectively skyrocketing the space available in your suitcase.

These vacuum-free compression bags are easy to use, with the 12-pack coming with six medium and six large bags that effortlessly fit into any carry-on or checked bag. Plus, you can ensure that each bag stays sealed with the accompanying clips that affix to the end of the zippers for a compact packing experience. The entire set of bags is also incredibly lightweight at just 1.28 pounds, so you won’t have to worry about weighing down your suitcase any further.

More than 7,100 travelers have awarded these compression bags with a five-star rating at Amazon, securing their spot as a not-so-secret hack for making the most of the space within your carry-on and checked bags. One shopper went as far as to dub them a “must-have for travel,” saying that they “don’t know” how they “traveled without these bags.” And yet another customer was impressed that they were able to “squeeze 10 days’ worth of clothes into two bags,” which helped with “leaving room for other essentials” in their suitcase.

If you’re getting ready for a lengthier trip and aren’t sure how to pack the volume of clothes that you would like, shoppers swear that this is their favorite lightweight tool. In fact, one traveler noted that they “don’t check bags” and recently headed to Europe “for three weeks,” explaining that these bags were not only “easy to use,” but they also found that after unpacking their clothes were “not wrinkled.” The bags even stand the test of time, with another customer adding that they worked “as well on the 12th [use] as the first,” noting that one bag was impressively able to hold “five puffy jackets,” earning them the title of “best compression bags.”

Gone are the days of sacrificing which clothing items make the final cut while packing, because the vacuum-free Hibag Compression Bags can save up to 75 percent of space in your suitcase — and they’re on sale for 47 percent off at Amazon for Prime Day. Since they’re incredibly lightweight and take up even less space than a traditional packing cube, these compression bags are about to become your favorite travel hack for just $16.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $16.

