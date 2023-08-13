These Memory Foam Linen Slip-on Shoes Are Pain-free — Even After Wearing Them for 13+ Hours Out of the Box

I first noticed people wearing Hey Dude slip-on shoes as I ran errands in my little Florida beach town. People wore the shoes — which come in a variety of colors, fabrics, and patterns — everywhere, from the beach to the grocery store. As someone who lives by the shore, my go-to daily uniform usually includes flip-flops or Birkenstocks, so I was curious about the shoes, which looked almost sneaker-like with a slip-on style.

Hey Dude styles range from sandals to platform sneakers, but I set my sights on the Wendy style, a convenient slip-on sneaker known for having a lightweight sole and laces that are purely decorative, with no need to tie. In addition to being a travel writer, I’m a busy mom, so the idea of slipping shoes on fast for kid drop-off or dog walks definitely intrigued me. Because I live in the Sunshine State and it’s warm year-round, I picked a gray linen style that was on sale for just $30 at Amazon.

Amazon

When the shoes arrived, I immediately noticed how lightweight they were. Each shoe weighs under five ounces and has a removable memory foam insole that’s designed to reduce sweat and odors while being machine-washable. The light linen fabric felt luxurious and the shoes were so lightweight that they could be folded right in half. I actually wondered how much they’d support my feet since they felt so delicate.

When I tried them on, however, I was shocked at how cushioned and supportive the soles felt. I spent the day wearing them around my house, out to run errands, and even on a date night with my husband, and never once did they hurt my feet. I have wide feet and often, I find that I need to break shoes in and deal with a few blisters before they fit perfectly. My Hey Dude slip-ons, however, never gave me a single blister and fit like a glove from the time they came out of the box.

Out of the box on the morning I opened them, I wore them for about 13 hours, through morning errands, two dog walks, grocery shopping, house cleaning, a night out at dinner and more. The verdict? I was so impressed that they supported my feet and didn’t rub any sore spots on my heels or toes.

I also was sure to size down, as Hey Dude recommends people who wear a half size go up for a looser fit or down for a more snug fit. Even with a snug fit, the shoes were extremely comfortable. I was sold. The Wendy comes in a variety of sizes, fabrics, and colors, and if your preferred style is out of stock in your size on Amazon, the official Hey Dude site has more options like this fun sparkling gold number. They also happen to be running a back-to-school sale right now.

Hey Dude

I’m clearly not the only one who loves the Hey Dude Wendy. More than 20,000 people have given the shoes a five-star rating on Amazon as well. “I didn’t want to buy into the hype with these, but I love them so much,” shared one reviewer.

“These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn,” raved another. “I suggest that any person who is tired of getting shoes that you can’t wait to take them off after wearing them try these Hey Dude shoes. Your feet will thank you.”

If you’re looking for a shoe that is easy to slip on and off and feels custom-molded to your foot, these Hey Dude Wendy shoes are for you. And, if linen isn’t your style, check out some other versions that are perfect for the upcoming cooler months.

