These Lightweight Slip-on Shoes Are a Dream for Getting Through TSA — and They're Only $34

Shoppers say they feel like a “hug for my feet.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on March 19, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Hey Dude Men's Wally Sox Funk Shoes Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

It happens to the best of us: You’re running late to the airport and are now left to scramble through TSA and sprint to your gate to make your flight. The only thing that can make this already stressful situation more difficult is having to tie and untie your shoes when you’re in a rush, which is why a good pair of slip-on loafers can make a world of difference when you’re getting ready for your next trip.

Looking for a pair of shoes that are easy to remove, packable, and above all, comfortable? The Hey Dude Men’s Wally Sox Funk Loafers are currently on sale starting at just $34, and with 43 different colors to choose from in men’s sizes 7 to 15, you’ll have no trouble finding the perfect match to your unique style. 

Hey Dude Men's Wally Sox Funk Shoes

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $60)

Lightweight and easy to pack, these cloud-like shoes are made of 100 percent cotton with a durable leather sole. A rounded toe and flexible, foldable design support the natural curves of your feet and give you complete freedom of movement, plus they’re great to tuck into a spare corner of your suitcase without taking up excess space. The slip-on design of these shoes also makes them well-suited for airport wear if you’re hurrying through TSA checkpoints, and the breathable fabric eliminates sweaty feet and are perfect for travel as the weather begins to warm up. 

If you’re going to be spending extended periods of time on your feet, support should be a top priority, and these shoes contain a removable memory foam cushioned insole that provides the high level of comfort that you deserve. The best part? They’re machine washable so you can completely rid these loafers of vacation residue once you return home.

Hey Dude Men's Wally Sox Funk Shoes

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $65)

More than 65,000 Amazon customers have awarded these shoes with a perfect five-star rating, and one shopper confirmed that “anyone who travels will appreciate the lightweight and comfortable fit” of these loafers, noting that they’re “perfect for slipping on and off at airport security checkpoints” and “super lightweight.” Another customer agreed, saying that they “feel like I am walking around on marshmallows,” and that their feet “stay cool and comfortable all day with no fatigue.” In fact, they also revealed that this was their “second pair” and their “biggest problem is [deciding which] colors to choose for my third.”

Comfort is key when you’re planning for an active day of travel, and one shopper went as far as to call these shoes a “hug for my feet,” noting that they “travel a ton” and “wear them in the airport.” Another customer explained that they “feel like you’re walking on air” and “are the most comfortable, casual, durable shoes I’ve ever owned.” Or, take it from this shopper, who raved that the shoes “feel like walking on clouds,” and noted that you “can tell they’re quality made.”

Hey Dude Men's Wally Sox Funk Shoes

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $39)

A good pair of travel shoes is comfortable, lightweight, and packable, and it’s safe to say that the Hey Dude Men’s Wally Sox Funk Loafers check all those boxes and more. Right now, this shopper-loved shoe is on sale for as little as $34 in the shade Ash and is the only loafer you’ll want to wear for everything from long days in the airport to evening strolls down the boardwalk. For an unbeatable 43 percent off, these are the shoes your travel wardrobe has been missing. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $34. 

