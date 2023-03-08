Score a Free Car Rental Day With This Hertz Spring Promotion

Hertz is offering travelers one free day when they make a spring reservation for five days or more,

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023
Driving on Highway 1 on the Pacific Ocean coastline close to Half Moon Bay, California
Photo:

Sundry Photography/Getty Images

Daylight savings is just around the corner, and car rental company Hertz wants to help travelers spring forward into savings with a free day on their longer rental.

The company is offering travelers one free day when they make a spring reservation for five days or more, Hertz told Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers must book their car rental by March 31 and pick it up by April 30.

This year, daylight savings time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, when the country will move the clocks forward by one hour, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

“Sunny moments ahead. Celebrate the extra hour of daylight and enjoy 1 free rental day when you rent 5+ days,” Hertz wrote in the promotion. “Let’s Go!”

The deal represents a big savings since the value of the free day can be deducted from the cost of any five day reservation. The sale applies to the pay later base rental rate and excludes taxes and fees.

The promotion is available for all car classes at participating Hertz locations in the United States, but requires a 24 hour advance reservation.

To book, travelers must enter the promotion code “211027” when they make their reservation under the “promotional coupon” section.

A spring break road trip can be a great alternative to flying, especially since the Transportation Security Administration expects to see crowded airports through April 21. Travelers can explore beaches in Florida, witness wildlife migration in Grand Teton National Park, enjoy colorful wildflowers across the country, and more.

Beyond the spring promotion, travelers looking to save money on a rental car should consider reserving their car with the pay later option and then setting reminders to check if prices go down. Travelers should also be mindful of where they book since rentals outside of airports are often cheaper.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cars on a Hertz car rental lot in Berkeley, California,
Score up to 30% Off a Rental Car With This Hertz Sale Ending Today
The black sand beach of Waianapanapa State Park on Maui
How to Plan the Perfect Multi-island Trip to Hawaii
Uber
Getting an Uber at the Airport Is About to Get Easier and More Efficient — Here’s How
A JetBlue Airways airplane in flight surrounded by a blue sky
JetBlue Brings Back $49 1-day Flight Sale and More Savings to Wrap Up Week of Deals
Interior of a Southwest Airlines airplane
You Can Score a Free Drink If You're Flying Southwest on Valentine's Day — Plus More Perks All Month Long
SIXT Rental Car fleet at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
Save Up to 30% off Rental Cars with Sixt's January Sale
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's $49 Flight Sale Is for Today Only
Fast moving SUV on a highway
Tips for Saving Money on Rental Cars This Holiday Season, According to AAA
Wing of JetBlue airplane and view taking off from Palm Beach International Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Major Discounts on Trips to Warm Weather Destinations — but You’ll Have to Book Soon
A JetBlue A320 airplane flying through clouds
JetBlue Is Offering Up to $600 Off Vacation Packages in Latest Sale
Priceline.com on an Android mobile device with a Christmas wrapped gifts in the background
Priceline Is Sending Out Mystery E-coupons With Up to 99% Off Hotels — How to Sign Up
Sixt Rental Car
Score 25% Off a Summer Car Rental With Sixt — How to Book
Cividale del Friuli is a charming town born on the Natisone river which forms here a picturesque ravine
This Italian Region Full of Mountains and Vineyards Will Pay Your Train Fare to Visit
Aerial view of a car driving on the Mount Martha coastal drive located in the Mornington Peninsula.
How to Score a Cheaper Car Rental in 2 Minutes, According to an Expert
Illustrated graphic with a map, passport, suitcase and a travel credit card
The 6 Best Credit Cards for Frequent Travelers
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Southwest Has 25% Off Flights During Peak Holiday Travel Times — but You'll Have to Book Fast