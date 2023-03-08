Score a Free Car Rental Day With This Hertz Spring Promotion

Daylight savings is just around the corner, and car rental company Hertz wants to help travelers spring forward into savings with a free day on their longer rental.

The company is offering travelers one free day when they make a spring reservation for five days or more, Hertz told Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers must book their car rental by March 31 and pick it up by April 30.

This year, daylight savings time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, when the country will move the clocks forward by one hour, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

“Sunny moments ahead. Celebrate the extra hour of daylight and enjoy 1 free rental day when you rent 5+ days,” Hertz wrote in the promotion. “Let’s Go!”

The deal represents a big savings since the value of the free day can be deducted from the cost of any five day reservation. The sale applies to the pay later base rental rate and excludes taxes and fees.

The promotion is available for all car classes at participating Hertz locations in the United States, but requires a 24 hour advance reservation.

To book, travelers must enter the promotion code “211027” when they make their reservation under the “promotional coupon” section.

A spring break road trip can be a great alternative to flying, especially since the Transportation Security Administration expects to see crowded airports through April 21. Travelers can explore beaches in Florida, witness wildlife migration in Grand Teton National Park, enjoy colorful wildflowers across the country, and more.

Beyond the spring promotion, travelers looking to save money on a rental car should consider reserving their car with the pay later option and then setting reminders to check if prices go down. Travelers should also be mindful of where they book since rentals outside of airports are often cheaper.

