Score up to 30% Off a Rental Car With This Hertz Sale Ending Today

The sale is valid on vehicle pick-ups through Jan. 31, 2023, for corporate airport locations and through Jan. 9, 2023, for non-airport locations.

Published on November 29, 2022
Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday travel period is just ramping up, and Hertz wants to help road trippers budget for a great getaway with up to 30% off.

The car rental company is offering the huge savings on cars across its fleet, including electric vehicles, for travelers who book on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and pay now, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is valid on vehicle pick-ups through Jan. 31, 2023, for corporate airport locations and through Jan. 9, 2023, for non-airport locations.

“Your moment has arrived,” Hertz wrote on its website. “Save up to 30% off the base rate when you pay now – including electric vehicles. Then go wherever the road may lead. Book by November 29. Let’s Go!”

To take advantage of the sale, travelers must rent for a minimum of one day and rent at least 24 hours ahead of their intended pick-up date. The sale excludes Dream car class.

The base rate includes time and mileage charges and excludes taxes and fees.

Beyond the sale, travelers looking to snag a cheaper deal on a rental car can use a price-saving hack by reserving their car with the pay later option and then setting reminders to check if prices go down. Additionally, travelers should be mindful of where they book since rentals outside of airports are often cheaper.

The good news is gas prices have continued to drop with the national average price for a gallon of gas going down 12 cents in the past week, according to AAA. Overall, a gallon costs $3.54 on average across the country.

That drop represents the steepest weekly decline since early August, but is still 15 cents more than one year ago.

“Gas prices are dropping nationwide, with some of the largest decreases happening on the West Coast,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said in a statement. “But the West also has the farthest to fall because its prices are so elevated. For instance, California is still $1.50 higher than the national average.”

