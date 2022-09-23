Hertz Adding 175,000 Electric Vehicles to Its Fleet

Rental car company Hertz will order up to 175,000 more electric vehicles in the next several years from midsize SUVs to pickup trucks, luxury vehicles, and more.

The order is part of an agreement with General Motors for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and BrightDrop electric vehicles, according to Hertz. The agreement stretches over five years through 2027.

"It's exciting that two iconic American companies that have shaped the evolution of transportation for more than a century are coming together to redefine the future of mobility in the 21st century," Stephen Scherr, Hertz’s CEO, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with GM on this initiative, which will dramatically expand our EV offering to Hertz customers, including leisure and business travelers, rideshare drivers and corporates."

The rental car company, which aims to have a quarter of its fleet electric by the end of 2024, currently has “tens of thousands of EVs available for rent at 500 Hertz locations across 38 states.” Hertz expects to start taking delivery of Chevrolet Bolt EVs and Bolt EUVs in the first quarter of next year.

The new deal comes nearly a year after Hertz ordered 100,000 vehicles from Tesla and said it would invest in charging infrastructure.

Electric vehicles have become increasingly popular and can make for a great (and less expensive) road trip option. The cars aren’t subject to fluctuating gas prices and certain states even allow EV drivers to use the HOV lanes.

Hertz is not alone in stocking its inventory with electric cars. In fact, several rental companies, including Turo, Sixt, and Enterprise, all have their own electric car fleets.

When it comes to driving an electric vehicle, travelers should plan ahead by knowing how far they can drive before needing to charge and understanding the differences between charging stations (and how long they take).