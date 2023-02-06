Hersheypark Just Announced Entry Tickets As Low As $49 for Its Opening Season

Hersheypark has announced a sweet deal for those looking to visit during the 2023 season.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania theme park is offering a deal with 1-day tickets starting as low as $49.99 when purchased online in advance, the park shared with Travel + Leisure on Monday. The promotion runs through March 31 with tickets valid for use from Apr. 1 through Jan. 1, 2024.

Hersheypark is also offering deals on 2023 season passes and resort packages, including 40% savings on summer getaways.

The premiere theme park destination in the northeast is home to over a dozen roller coasters, a zoo, waterpark, stadium, and three on-site resorts.

Guests planning to visit can expect the debut of a new roller coaster, Wildcat’s Revenge, Hersheypark’s 15th coaster marking the most of any park in the region. As the first hybrid coaster in the state, it boasts a 3,510 foot track, 140 foot-hill, the world’s largest underflip, and speeds of up to 62 mph during its 2 minute and 36-second journey. Combining a new steel track with elements of the wooden framework it’s expected to be a “one-of-a-kind thrilling ride experience found only at The Sweetest Place On Earth”

Wildcat’s Revenge is a tribute to the park’s original attraction, Wild Cat, which opened 100 years ago. A closer look at Wildcat’s Revenge was shared on the park’s socials via a POV video taking hopeful riders on a virtual ride. Wildcat’s Revenge is set to open to guests this summer.

Hersheypark’s 117th season will begin on Apr. 1 with weekend operations until daily summer operations begin on May 25. Throughout the 2023 season, guests can expect the return of seasonal events, including Hersheypark Halloween, haunt-event Dark Nights, Christmas Candylane, and Hershey Sweet Lights.

The Pennsylvania theme park resort has experienced a pronounced period of growth which includes recent $150 million expansion Chocolatown, an area that honors the legacy of MIlton S. Hershey, featuring dining, retail, and a roller coaster.