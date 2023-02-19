This Airline-approved Pet Carrier Has Nearly 30,000 5-star Ratings — and It’s Just $24 at Amazon

Traveling with a dog or cat doesn’t have to be a hair-raising experience. A little careful planning goes a long way, and a cozy carrier will be the game-changer that keeps them calm and comfy, whether they’re flying at 36,000 feet or riding in the back seat. For this, you’re going to need a carrier that’s warm and weatherproof to ensure a smooth, jitter-free journey door to door.

We’ve got our sights set on the $24 Henkelion Pet Carrier, which has clawed its way to the top of the Amazon charts. Of all the site’s offerings, this is the only one that ticks off all the boxes for a great winter-ready pet carrier at a reasonable price and is supported by tons of five-star ratings — almost 30,000 of them! Let’s dig in to see why the Henkelion pet carrier is so doggone amazing.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24



First of all, the medium size is airline-approved. TSA compliance is obviously the most crucial aspect of an in-flight pet carrier, and it essentially requires that the carrier have adequate ventilation, bite-proof construction, dimensions that allow it to fit comfortably under your seat, and a waterproof bottom to prevent accidents. The two-pound Henkelion Pet Carrier fits the bill. In fact, the entire thing is made of waterproof polyester that’s also durable yet lightweight — the perfect on-the-go material for braving winter storms and spring showers.

At 17 inches by 11 inches by 11 inches, the medium, airline-approved pet carrier is most suitable for cats and smaller dogs up to 15 pounds — which is obviously the case if you’re fitting them under your airplane seat. For bigger animals, the carrier also comes in a large size at 20 inches by 13 inches by 13 inches and holds pets up to 25 pounds, but this size isn’t airline-approved (though it’s perfectly adequate for the backseat of your car). Both sizes are available in neutral colors like black and gray, as well as brighter colors like blue, green, purple, and pink.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26



A fleece bed provides a soft, toasty place to perch, while mesh around all four sides and the top of the Henkelion pet carrier makes sure your little fur baby can breathe easily throughout the journey. It helps you keep an eye on them without disturbing their peace. And peace they’ll have, as many pet owners confirm the Henkelion pet carrier keeps anxiety at bay — and that applies to both pet and person.

One of many happy pet parents confirmed, “Our cat was a nervous traveler (even with kitty meds) and would press her nose into the plastic on her old plastic carrier until it was rubbed raw. This soft carrier totally fixed that issue and made our travel so much easier.” And another Amazon customer added, “I was extremely nervous flying for the first time with my fur baby; however, this carrier made it super easy and comfortable for the both of us.” They continued that it was “very easy to clean and store away. At the end of the trip, little pup didn’t want to get out of the carrier.”

The Henkelion carrier has you and your pet covered on all the major airlines. “Used this carrier to fly on Delta; the carrier fits underneath Delta seats and had plenty of room for our mini schnauzer,” wrote one pet parent. “Fit in the dimensions for traveling with Alaska and my cat had plenty of room,” added another, who said the carrier was “exactly what I needed for flying with my cat.” And it’ll fit just fine aboard the smaller airlines, too. “Was able to fly on Sun Country Airlines with zero problems,” one fan wrote, continuing to say the “carrier is overall well made, and my 10-pound dog was able to fit with room to spare.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29



All in all, customers are super impressed with the quality and durability of the Henkelion pet carrier. “The quality is outstanding, from the mesh windows, the sides and floor, to the zippers and velcro that secures door flap up…Since it's waterproof, clean up is a breeze,” as one reviewer who gave the carrier a five-star rating put it. And plenty have vouched for the cold-weather comfort of this carrier, with one noting that “the [fleece]-lined bottom is sturdy and warm” while another chimed in that “your pet won’t slip and slide in 500 directions while driving or carrying [it].”

The verdict is in: We’ve found the purr-fect (we had to!) pet carrier for the plane or car. The airline-approved Henkelion Pet Carrier is the stuff a traveling pet owner’s dreams are made of, and $24 seems a small investment for the comfort of knowing your pet is having a first-class experience, even if you can’t. Hey, it’s a dog’s life after all!



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

